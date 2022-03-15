Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dubai's state-owned water, power utility plans public offer

By Associated Press
2022/03/15 13:03
Dubai's state-owned water, power utility plans public offer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The state-owned utility in Dubai announced plans Tuesday to list a sliver of its worth on the emirate's stock exchange.

The announcement comes as the sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates tries to revitalize its Dubai Financial Market exchange, which has seen several firms delist amid recent economic woes.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said it would offer 3.25 billion shares on the stock market, which it put as equivalent to 6.5% of its overall worth. It did not provide an initial price for the shares.

Dubai is home to 3.5 million people and has seen a surge of interest as the sheikhdom weathered the coronavirus pandemic and kept its vital tourism and real estate markets afloat.

The utility, known by the acronym DEWA, planned a glitzy announcement Tuesday at a luxury hotel. Officials said they would not allow journalists to film the announcement.

Updated : 2022-03-15 15:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes off east coast
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes off east coast
"