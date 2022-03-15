OTA Testing Market Size, Share, Trend 2021 Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2030

OTA Testing Market is valued approximately USD 2.02 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.13% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The OTA (Over the air) Testing is the method used to measure the performance of the antenna & receiver, along with the system’s performance of wireless devices such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, wireless routers, tablets, and laptops. The basis of OTA is directed by the internet association (CTIA) and cellular telecommunication as it is approved by various organizations, standard telecom carriers, and industrial bodies. This technique is performed for monitoring the performance of the devices that match with the industry standards and facilitate the assessment of receiver and antenna performance. The rising number of developments in technology is paving the way for the emergence of 5th generation technology (5G), coupled with the growing potential of the IoT market is surging the demand for OTA testing.

For instance, the government of Germany proclaimed to invest approximately USD 110 billion (100 billion) to build out 5G and fiber-optic capacity by 2025 in 2017. Thereby, the rising support of the government for the emergence of 5G technology is fost6ering market growth across the globe. However, a lack of support for OTA in radiated two-stage testing impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the association of IoT development and RF-proficient companies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global OTA Testing market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is expected to dominate in the foreseen period owing to the rising investments for the deployment of the IoT and M2M communication in infrastructure, and the presence of the huge consumer base of the electronic gadgets. Whereas, North America is holding the second-largest share of the OTA testing market following the APAC, which leads the regional market growth. Factors such as infrastructural development, and increasing government support would create lucrative growth prospects for the OTA Testing market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bureau Veritas

Rohde & Schwarz

Microwave Vision Group (MVG)

CETECOM

Anritsu

Keysight

Eurofins Scientific

SGS

Intertek

UL LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Hardware

Services

By Technology

5G

LTE

UMTS

GSM

CDMA

BY Application

Telecommunications & Consumer Devices

Automotive & Transportation

Smart City

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global OTA Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

