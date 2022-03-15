IP Telephony Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis Covering, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

IP Telephony Market is valued at approximately USD 2.13 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

IP telephony includes fax and other methods that fall under the umbrella of internet-based telecommunication. The data is sent from the phone to the service provider via a number of open-source protocols. Additionally, because IP telephony solutions are portable and cost effective, commercial firms are increasingly embracing them. In addition, IP telephony systems are being used due to their simplicity of use, enhanced technology and higher productivity. The market growth is driven by supporting factors such as low costs of IP telephony systems and increasing adoption of IP telephony by businesses, such as Grandstream, has expanded its IP phone portfolio.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4869

The WP820 is a portable WiFi IP phone with dual-band WiFi capability, Bluetooth built-in and a smart antenna design that allows users to travel seamlessly over any WiFi environment. Furthermore, increasing product launches boost market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, Through the application of AI and machine learning technologies, in 2017, Avaya introduced A.I. Connect Initiative technology in contact centres and unified communication to create more engaging experiences for their end customers, upgrading and merging processes with smarter, more customised interactions. However, poor voice quality in IP telephony systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global IP Telephony market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the IP telephony market owing to high investment, rapid technological developments and supportive Government policies. However, APAC is the fastest growing region due to the presence of a considerable number of companies coupled with some favorable Government policies encouraging the setup of businesses in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Gigaset Communications

Ascom Holding

Mitel Networks Corporation

Cisco Systems

Panasonic Corporation

Grandstream Networks

Polycom, Inc.

LG Electronics.

NEC Corporation

Avaya Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Free Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4869

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hardware Based

Softphones

Service

By Application:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government Organizations

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global IP Telephony Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Gigaset Communications

Ascom Holding

Mitel Networks Corporation

Cisco Systems

Panasonic Corporation

Grandstream Networks

Polycom, Inc.

LG Electronics.

NEC Corporation

What is the goal of the report?

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4869

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4869

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/