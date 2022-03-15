Event Management Software Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2021-2030

Event Management Software market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Event Management Software market by region.

Global Event Management Software market is estimated to reach $14.45 billion by 2022 from $7.57 billion in 2016 with CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period, 2016-2022

Introduction

Events or functions are an important and effective way of communication between clients and companies. Companies, universities, government, public/private associations, agencies, and other hospitality sectors conduct events on a regular basis. For the success of these events, a well-designed planning is required, pertaining to event registration, venue sourcing, attendee management, session management, event marketing, on-site technology (mobile apps, speaker management and others), among various other tasks. Event planning thereby requires months of preparation for tasks such as pre-booking of venue and hotels or rooms, marketing, and record keeping in form of paper work.

Event management software is a solution that helps in the entire planning of the report using a single platform. Event planners can register events online, send emails and event details to target audience, track the appropriate venue options and availability with the associated cost, manage sessions, conduct surveys to understand the feedbacks, and can create a customized environment for attendees to interact with speakers as well as with other audiences.

Key Players

The Key Players in the Event Management Software Market are Cvent, Inc., Etouches, Centium Software, Eventbrite, Certain Inc., Ungerboeck Software International, Bizzabo, The Pulse Network, Active network LLC, and Webconnex.

Study Objective of Global Event Management Software Market – Trends & Forecast, 2016-2022

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Event Management Software market development and demand market

> Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies, and countries were identified

> Key market segments estimation and analysis that includes categories namely software type, application, deployment, and region

> To study and analyze the competitive scenario within the event management software market through strategic profiling of key players and identifying various market developments adopted by them

Target Audience

> Software developers

> Software distributors

> Event management companies

> Corporate

> Media

> Educational Institutes

> Research Organization

Key Findings

> Cloud based event management software deployment would reach the revenue of $ 10.24 billion by 2022 from $ 4.48 billion in 2016

> North America has the largest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific

> North America event management software market has been valued at $2.96 billion in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at $6.95 billion by the end of year 2022.

Regional and Country Analysis of Event Management Software Market

North America holds the largest share within the event management software market as compared to other regional markets. It is also the fastest growing market, and is expected to exhibit high growth during the forecast period. Rapid technology adoption and increasing number of small & large-scale event organizing companies are the major growth drivers of the North America region. Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa markets are estimated to register a slow growth rate as event organizers are still rely on the traditional approach for event planning. Lack of technical awareness of event management software is also a major factor responsible for the slow market growth in these regions.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o Australia

o Singapore

o New Zealand

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

