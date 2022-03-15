Workplace Stress Management Market Size, Share, Trend Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period

Workplace Stress Management Market is valued approximately USD 7.00 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Workplace Stress Management is a technique in which on does meditation, deep breathing exercises. It helps employees to relax and work in a light environment. The increasing in number of employees who are suffering from work related stress is driving the growth for the market. For instance: as per HSE, in 2020, 822,000 workers are suffering from work related stress, depression or anxiety. And according to The American Institute of Stress, around 83% of working population in US is suffering for work related stress. Also, with the increasing workers productivity, the adoption & demand for Workplace Stress Management is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled counselors and awareness towards workplace stress management impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Workplace Stress Management market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of service provider in large sized private and public organization in the region. And increase in demand for workplace wellness is impacting positively for the market in North America region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising in number of working individuals in the region is driving the growth for the workplace stress management in the region. Furthermore, rise in medical expenditure in emerging economies is also positively impacting the market for the forecasted period 2021 to 2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fitbit

ActiveHealth Management

ComPsych

Marino Wellness

Truworth Wellness

Wellness Corporate Solutions (WCS)

Wellsource, Inc.

CuraLinc Healthcare

Central Corporate Wellness;

Sol Wellness

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Outlook:

Stress Assessment

Yoga & Meditation

Resilience Training

Progress Tracking Metrics

Others

By Delivery Mode Outlook:

Individual Counsellors

Personal Fitness Trainers

Meditation Specialists

Others

By End Use Outlook:

Small Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Large Scale Organizations

By Activity Outlook:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America,

Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

the market.

the market. The report provides a complete overview of each company,

including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products

manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

