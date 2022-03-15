Driver Assistance System Market Analysis, Latest Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2030

Driver Assistance System market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Driver Assistance System market by region.

The Global Driver Assistance System market accounted for $11.66 billion in 2016 which is expected to grow over $112.69 billion through by 2027 at an estimated CAGR of 22.90% from 2016 to 2027.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

Driver assistance system is the technology which provides support in driving a vehicle by assisting drivers via connected sensors. The Global Driver Assistance System market is expected to witness high growth due to growing trends in automobile industries and government regulations for safety of end-consumers to lower down the no. of road accidents.

Varying governmental approach towards automobile, driver and passenger safety have imposed many regulations which mandate automobile manufacturers to deliver driver assistance features. The driver assistance system industry has undergone deep transformation and has swiftly evolved into a promising business opportunity from past couple of years.

The driver assistance system provides various safety feature such as night vision, auto-adjust, Drowsiness monitor, Blind spot among others help the driver to the vehicle more steadily with increased visibility. The improved economy status globally is also supporting the market of Driver Assistance Systems.

The key driving factors of the driver assistance system market are- mandating regulations, improving economic status, and advance features offered by driver assistance however the factors such as the complex & expensive features and sophisticated maintenance are restraining the market growth.

Key Players

The Key Players in Driver assistance system Market are- Aisin Seiki co. ltd(Japan) , Autoliv Inc.(Sweden), Continental AG(Germany), Delphi Automotive Plc (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.(U.S.) ,Gentex Corporation(U.S.), Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.(Germany), Hitachi Ltd(Japan), Magna International, Inc.(Canada), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany) Among Others.

Global Driver Assistance Systems Analysis & Forecast, 2027

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Driver Assistance Systems development and demand market.

> Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified.

> Regional and country specific demand and forecast for driver assistance system were studied.

> Key segments covered in the report are: type, technology and region.

> Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

> For all the regions: forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

> Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

> Research Organizations

> Automotive industries

> Investment firms

> Corporate

> Cloud service vendors

> Government Agencies

> OEMs

Key Findings

> The global driver assistance system market is estimated to grow from $ 11,659.80 million to $ 112,691.59 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.90% from 2016 to 2027.

> In 2016, Adaptive Cruise Control System (ACC) is estimated to generate highest revenue of $ 2,118.17 million globally, which would increase at CAGR of 18.16 % to $13,280.04 million by 2027.

> The global market size of Park Assist technology is estimated to grow from $1,828.00 million in 2016 to $26,904.13 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.69% for the same period.

> The global demand for Ultrasonic sensors is projected to reach $8,764.89 million in 2016, which would then grow at a CAGR of 23.62%, and reach $90,293.89 million by 2027

Regional and Country Analysis of Driver Assistant Service Market

In 2016, the European region is estimated to lead the market with the largest share of 37.4%, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. The demand trend by 2027 will be the same; Europe is expected to lead the market in 2027 with a highest share of 40.1% followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The reason of Europe been a dominating region is the availability of high-tech automobile industries in the region which projected to grow in the forecasted period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Mexico

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of the APAC

> Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Russia

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

