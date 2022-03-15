High-performance computing Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth 2021-2030

high-performance computing market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the high-performance computing market by region.

The global high-performance computing market had been valued at USD 31.20 billion in the year 2017, which is expected to reach USD 50.50 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at ~8.35% CAGR.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

The data generated from enterprises is gaining pace and therefore it requires a high amount of mathematical calculation and computational capabilities to deduce business decisions. High-performance computing was earlier used for training and simulation, navigation systems, and mostly in defense and aerospace. This scenario has seen a change in the recent times as there is a huge demand from the industrial and government vertical. These sectors are using the data to churn out specific insights helpful for their organizations. The high-performance computing technology is emerging prominently in government initiatives for national defense and security requirements. High performance computing (HPC) is proving beneficial for development and design of advanced vehicles, weapons, high-resolution image processing, satellite mapping, and cryptographic analysis. This is one of the reasons that is encouraging government authorities to invest in high-performance computing.

As the quantity of data increases, the computational requirement also increases, requiring a large processor capability, cooling solutions, RAM management, and storage. In short, there is a requirement for supercomputers in parallel computing. The high-performance computing can also be termed as the combination of computer architecture, programs, and electronics, algorithms, and application software to solve high-level business quotations. High-performance computing works on a network or a series of central processing units that are itself bound by hundreds and thousands of computational cores. These cores are capable of executing a number of high-performance software and programs. A supercomputer, in general, can carry up to over 100,000 cores. Due to the need for complex application management, billions and trillions data bits are processed every second.

The global high-performance computing market on the basis of component is segmented into server, storage, networking devices, and software. All of the components have an equal contribution towards high-performance computing. The servers and networking components are essential to determine the workload capacity, process distribution, and IP connectivity. Software is essential to provide a feasible, faster, and reliable work interface.

Key Players

The key players of high-performance computing market include IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Oracle Corporation, Dell, Inc. and Hitachi Ltd (Hitachi Data Systems, Inc.).

Global High-Performance Computing Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global high-performance computing market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

> Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies, and countries were identified

> Regional and country-specific demand and forecast for high-performance computing were studied

> Key segments covered in the report are: Component, Deployment, and Verticals

> The unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized, and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

> For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications was identified and then with historical figures, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

> Historical trends are identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

> HPC vendors

> System integrators

> Consultancy and advisory firms

> End-Users

> Data integration service providers

> Managed service providers

> Enterprise customers

Key Findings

> The global high-performance computing market is expected to reach USD 50.50 Billion by 2023.

> By component, server in high-performance computing accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~8.12% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By deployment, on-premise sub-segment holds the largest market, growing with approximately 7.46% CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America region has been projected to have the largest market share in global high-performance computing market followed by Europe, while Asia-Pacific region has been projected to show positive growth in the high-performance computing market.

Regional and Country Analysis of High Performance Computing Market Estimation and Forecast

Global high-performance computing market, by region, was led by North America in 2017. The technological advancements, and developing supercomputing facilities are expected to drive the market in North America in the coming years. The US is leading the market whereas Canada is expected to witness a high growth rate in the coming future. Asia-Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing market for high-performance computing due to increasing adoption of HPC for weather forecasting and research activities. However, the rest of the world is growing with a steady growth rate during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

