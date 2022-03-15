Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis Covering Growth, and Upcoming Opportunities

Mutation detection kits in genome editing market are valued approximately at USD 126.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 17.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Mutation detection kits are medical products which offer a simple method for the identification of insertions and deletions in mammalian cells. Mutation detection kits usually contains all of the reagents which are required for PCR – based identification of insertions and deletions which are generated in genome of the cell treated with engineered nucleases such as ZFNs (zinc-finger nucleases), CRISPR/Cas9 or TALENs (transcription-activator-like effector nucleases). Growing adoption of personalized medicine and increasing demand for genetically modified organisms and synthetic genes are some of the factors that are expected to significantly contribute towards the growth of global mutation detection kits in genome editing market during the forecast period. In addition, emerging applications of genome editing technologies in cell and gene therapy area provides lucrative growth opportunities to the market. Also, there has been significant research studies in the market.

For instance, in 2021 researchers at Keck Graduate Institute (KGI, U.S.), Vilnius University (Lithuania, Europe) and UC Berkeley (U.S.) developed a handheld device powered with CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) technology, named CRISPR-Chip. Researchers combined CRISPR and graphene electronic transistors for the detection of specific gene mutations in a small timeframe. Also, in 2021, a research study was published which stated that TALEN was found to be a suitable tool for compact DNA studies, as per NCBI. Such research studies and developments are expected to fuel further innovations in the market and hence promote the market growth. However, regulatory and ethical challenges regarding the use of gene modified products is expected to hamper the growth of global mutation detection kits in genome editing market during the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the global mutation detection kits in genome editing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global mutation detection kits in genome editing market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Presence of a significant number of market players in the region, investments in research and development, continuous technological developments by key market players etc. supplements the market growth in North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region owing to factors such as rise in the prevalence of different diseases, technological advancements, etc.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Takara Bio Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Lucigen

Promega Corporation

GenScript

Synthego

New England Biolabs

Applied Biological Materials, Inc. (abm)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

CRISPR/Cas9

ZFN

TALENs/MegaTALs

Meganucleases

Others

By End-use:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

