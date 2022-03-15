Iris recognition Market Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions 2021-2030

Iris recognition market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the iris recognition market by region.

The global iris recognition market was valued at USD 525.91 Million in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 1801.29 Million by the end of the forecast period growing at 22.78% CAGR.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

The iris recognition can identify suspect with 100% accuracy as it captures an image of the unique structure of an iris and authenticates it with a unique code which is very difficult to crack by any hacker. The structural formation of the human iris is fixed after the first year of life and remains constant through a lifetime. The high demand for advanced surveillance systems, growing smartphone market and increasing IOT market has attracted biometric products and service providers to implement a high-tech biometric feature such as iris recognition into smart devices. The Iris recognition market is driven by the need for a sophisticated security system. As Iris recognition technology is used in security systems to detect suspects, therefore it has significant demand in various industries such as government, BFSI, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others.

By component, the iris recognition market is segmented as hardware and software. The hardware components include scanners, cameras, handheld devices, integrated devices, and others. The software components consist of SDKs and APIs for iris recognition. Various major players such as Iris ID, IriTech, Inc. CMITech company and many others offer a wide range of products including high-end hardware and software.

The high demand for advanced surveillance systems, growing adoption of smartphones and increasing IOT market has attracted biometric products and service providers to implement high-tech biometric features such as iris recognition into smart devices. The iris recognition market by product is segmented into personal computers or laptops, smart watches, and smartphones among others. Personal computers or laptops are highly adopted in education, corporates, and law enforcement agencies worldwide to perform operations such as crime investigation, access control, time & attendance management, visitor data management and many others. Furthermore, the growing technological advancements result in the deployment of iris recognition feature into smartphones and smartwatches.

Key Players

The key players of Iris Recognition Market 3M Cogent Inc., Safran S.A., Cross Match Technologies Inc., Iris ID, Inc., IriTech, Inc., Eye Lock, CMITech Company, Ltd., Irisys Co., Ltd., Princeton identity and IBM Corporation among others.

Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global iris recognition market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

> Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies, and countries were identified

> Regional and country-specific demand and forecast for iris recognition were studied

> Key segments covered in the report are: components, product, application, and end-user.

> The unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

> For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications was identified, and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

> Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

> Technology investors

> Government agencies

> Hardware manufacturers

> Software manufacturers

> End-users

> Security providers

> Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings

> The global iris recognition market is expected to reach USD 1801.29 Million by 2022.

> By component, the solution segment in iris recognition accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 21.14% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By Product, PC & Laptop sub-segment holds the largest market, growing with approximately 23.08% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> Geographically, North America region has been projected to have the largest market share in global iris recognition market followed by Europe region,

Regional and Country Analysis of Iris Recognition Market Estimation and Forecast

The regional analysis of iris recognition market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World. North America region holds the highest market share in the iris recognition market owing to the early adoption of iris recognition system at U.S. and Canadian airports. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing in the iris recognition market owing to the successful implementation of iris recognition system for child trafficking.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

