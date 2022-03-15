Public Safety solution for smart city Market: Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030

public safety solution for smart city market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the public safety solution for smart city market by region.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market Scenario

Public safety solution ensures the safety of people and property in cases of emergency, particularly when people’s lives are at risk. Public safety solutions offer critical communication network, biometric security & authentication system, and emergency and disaster management, and are widely adopted in various countries. The public safety solutions developed for smart cities offer increased capacity, functionality, and security as compared to legacy systems.

However, despite the smart city efforts for developing public safety solutions, a significant number of people choose conventional systems. The high cost associated with upgrading the existing systems is one of the major restraining factors for the public safety solutions for smart city market. However, with the rising awareness regarding the benefits of public safety solutions for the smart cities, there is a possibility of an increase in the adoption of smart safety solutions over the use of conventional systems.

Public safety solutions for smart city is an emerging technology trend that transforms data gathered from different sources to a single centralized entity to enable a quick and accurate response for emergency situations, thus reducing the crime rate in a city. Furthermore, the growing emergence of smart city and the Internet of things (IoT) are some of the major factors that largely contribute towards the growth of the public safety solutions for smart city market. However, the lack of telecommunication and network infrastructure in most of the developing countries limits the growth of the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Public Safety Solution for Smart City market Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Thales group (France), IBM Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise) (Finland), Harris Corporation (US), and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US).

Key Findings

> By solution, the public safety solution segment for smart city market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during forecast period.

> By services, the managed services segment is expected to hold the higher market share and is projected to remain the larger market over the next few years.

> By application, the public transportation security segment accounted for thelargest market share during the assessment period.

> Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share, whereas Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing market in the public safety solution for smart city market.

Segmentation

The global public safety solution for smart city market has been segmented based on solution, services, and application.

Based on solution, the public safety solution for smart city market has been sub-segmented into critical communication network, biometric security & authentication system, emergency & disaster management, backup & recovery system, public address & general alarm, and surveillance system. On the basis of services, the global public safety solution for smart city market has been segmented professional services and managed services. On the basis of applications, the global public safety solution for smart city market has been segmented into public transportation security, critical infrastructure security, disaster management, medical emergency service, firefighting services, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the public safety solution for smart city market has been segmented into four different regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

North America dominated the public safety solution for smart city market in 2017 and gained 40% market share in 2017. The market in North America is led by the US, which is projected to gain the largest share in the public safety solution for smart city market. The market growth is attributed to presence of giants such as IBM Corporation and Cisco System Inc., and the early adopters of the technology. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing development of public infrastructure in emerging economies such as China and India. Additionally, India is projected to be the fastest growing economy in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the increased investments by the government in smart city initiatives.

Target Audience

> Solution vendors

> Original equipment manufacturers

> System integrators

> Advisory firms

> National regulatory authorities

> Venture capitalists

> Private equity groups

> Investment houses

> Equity research firms

