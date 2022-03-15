Sports Nutrition Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

The global sports nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 35 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Sports Nutrition Market By Product (Sports Foods, Sports Drink, Sports Supplements); By Distribution Channel (Brick, E-commerce and Mortar), By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The rising awareness of the importance of diet and nutrition among athletes is driving the market growth. Athletes and fitness-savvy people strongly focus to fulfill their nutritional requirements along with their routine physical activities. Target segments such as fitness enthusiasts, coaches, athletes, and trainers emphasize nutritional requirements to influence training and recovery to enhance their performance. U.S.-based Gatorade Sports Science Institute, in association with researchers and other collaborators, studies the impact of nutrition on training athletes and spread awareness regarding sports nutrition.

Moreover, the health and supplementing industry is continuously evolving itself through innovation and new product launches according to the taste and preferences of different strata of consumers in varied age groups. In line with this, companies are leveraging plant-based vegan nutritional products in the market. For instance, in 2019, Israel based nutrition start-up InnovoPro Ltd introduced vegan chick-pea protein powder. Previously, in November 2017, Apres introduced vegan plant-based protein beverages to support their full body nutritional replenishment.

Market participants such as Glanbia Plc., SternLife, Optimum Nutrition, Hormel Foods Corporation, CytoSport, Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Stokely Van Comp, Inc., Max Nutrition, and MusclePharm. are some of the key players operating in the global market. Players in the marketplace are introducing new products and services to stay competitive in the intense market environment.

For instance, in December 2020, MYOS Corporation, a U.S.-based advanced nutrition company entered into an exclusive agreement with Science Biotech to distribute its Fortetropin product in Australian and New Zealand markets. The product is a nutritional product developed to accelerate muscle mass gains, recovery from injury, and improves mobility. According to the company’s claim, Australia is the high-performing market for fitness products, as it is recognized as a sports-loving nation.

In July 2020, the Chelsea football club introduced its new sports nutrition service “Blue Fuel” to design personalized meal plans, to be controlled via a mobile app. It is a subscription-based service, which incorporates varied sports tested product range which includes protein powders, hydration sachets, gummies, and protein bars. It also addresses fitness aims for the players to improve their performance.

Sports Nutrition, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Sports Drink

Sports Supplements

Sports Foods

Sports Nutrition, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

E-commerce

Brick-and-Mortar

Sports Nutrition, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

