linear motion systems Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2021-2030

linear motion systems market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the linear motion systems market by region.

The global linear motion systems market is expected to reach approximately USD 8,769.7 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% between 2017 and 2023.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19325

Introduction

Linear motion system is a device used to move materials, equipment, or tools in X and Y direction. The system consists of linear rails, rail tables, guides, actuators, and sliders, which help the user to continuously transfer products on a conveyor belt or push it across for packaging. This device can be used in packaging, machine tools, palletizing, robotics, and material handling, among others. The linear motion system makes sure that the processes are smooth and rapid with minimum loss at any point in an industry. Consistent usage of these products brings about wear and tear of the linear motion system, creating the requirement for continual maintenance and substitution activities.

The aspects such as need for accurate and repeatable motion control systems, high demand for linear motion systems in the automotive industry, rising revenue from the replacement activities, and rapid industrialization in emerging countries are some of the key factors projected to drive the market growth. However, the lack of effective product differentiation is one of the major factors expected to hamper the market growth.

The global linear motion systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2017-2023. In 2016, the global market was led by Asia-Pacific with 34.2% share, followed by Europe and North America with 32.9% and 23.3% shares, respectively. The rise in industrialization in the emerging countries, such as China, India, Taiwan and South Korea, and growing development in automation and robotics are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The global linear motion systems market has been segmented based on application, type, and region. On the basis of type, the global market is classified as single-axis linear motion system and multi-axis linear motion system. By application, the global market is categorized into packaging, machine tools, palletizing, robotics, material handling equipment, and others. The global market, by region, is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Based on the type, the multi-axis linear motion system is expected to be the leading segment in the global market. The segment accounted for the highest revenue of USD 3,324.8 million in 2016 and is expected to register 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period. By application, the machine tools segment is expected to lead the global market. It generated the highest revenue of USD 1,709.3 million in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The global linear motion systems market is expected to reach approximately USD 8,769.7 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global linear motion systems market are Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Rollon SpA (Italy), Schneeberger AG (Switzerland), SKF AB (Sweden), Thomson Industries, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric Motion USA (US), Nippon Bearing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bishop-Wisecarver (US), Hepco Motion (England), and Lintech (US).

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19325

Global Linear Motion Systems Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of various segments and sub-segments of the global linear motion systems market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global linear motion systems market based on various tools, such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries?North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, application, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global linear motion systems market

Target Audience

> Technology Investors

> Research/Consultancy Firms

> Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

> Suppliers and Distributors

> System Integrators

> Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Players

> Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

> Government and Other Regulatory Bodies

Key Findings

> The global linear motion systems market is expected to reach USD 8,769.7 million by 2023

> Based on the type, the multi-axis linear motion system segment led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 3,324.8 million in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

> By application, the machine tools segment led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 1,709.3 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period

> Geographically, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to hold the largest share of the global linear motion systems market followed by Europe, North America, and the rest of the world

Regional and Country Analysis of Linear Motion Systems Market Estimation and Forecast

The global linear motion systems market was led by Asia-Pacific, which accounted for 34.2% of the global market share in 2016. Europe successfully counted on second position in the global linear motion systems market by occupying 32.9% of the total market share in 2016. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market, exhibiting a CAGR of 10%. However, the rest of the world is growing at a slow rate and occupied only 9.6% market share in 2016.

The report on the global linear motion systems market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19325

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19325

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/