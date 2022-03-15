Automated sortation system Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth Stance Forecasted 2021-2030

Automated sortation system market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Automated sortation system market by region.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

Automated sortation system is a revolution in the mechanical industry. It is designed to sort a number of consumer products such as packaged food & beverages, post & parcels, medicines, textiles, and others, facilitating the timely delivery of the products. It is generally used for small size products and mainly installed in industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, and healthcare. Automated sortation system reduces the time of operations or simulation of raw materials.

With the increase in demand for small order size by customers and requirement of accurate and efficient shipping system, the demand for automated sortation system has increased. Automated sortation systems are capable of separating products from in-feed conveyor lines to shipping lanes, packing stations and from other areas. Broadly, automated sortation system is categorized into linear sortation system and loop sortation systems.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Global Automated Sortation System market are Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan), Vanderlande Industries B.V (the Netherlands), OKURA YUSOKI (Japan), Murata Machinery (Japan), Interroll, KION Group (Germany), TGW Group (Austria), Siemens AG (Munich), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), BEUMER (Germany), Fives in Intralogistics (U.S.), SSI Schaefer (Germany), Equinox (Netherland), Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Co Ltd (China), and others.

Global Automated Sortation System Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure, along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the automated sortation system market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the automated sortation market based on Porter’s five forces analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments, concerning four main geographies and their countries- North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and prospects

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of sourcing type and application

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyze their core competencies, and draw a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research & developments in the automated sortation market

Key Findings

> The global automated sortation system market is expected to reach USD ~5,516.15 million by 2022, growing with approximately 4.22% of CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2022.

> By Type, Linear Sortation System is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 2,481.88 million by 2022.

> By Application, Retail & E-commerce is expected to grow by 5.27% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2022.

> Geographically, Europe dominated the market in 2016. Asia Pacific will show the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2017 to 2022

Regional and country analysis of global automated sortation system market estimation and forecast

The automated sortation system market by region was led by Europe in 2016 with 32.5% of the market share. Significant presence of automotive and aerospace industry, increasing demand for audio and video entertainment in the region are driving the demand in this region. North America holds second largest market share of 28.8% in 2016. Asia Pacific stands as the third biggest market with a market share of 25.6% and is considered to be the fastest growing region with CAGR 5.28%. The high demand for fast and accurate shipping facilities and growing technological advancements in the warehouse systems are also driving the market in this region.

?

Target Audience

> Technology Investors

> OEMs

> Government Bodies

> Research Firms

> Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances, and Associations

> Business Planners

Countries

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World (RoW)

