IoT managed services Market Share, Size, Trend, Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2021-2030

IoT managed services market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the IoT managed services market by region.

The global IoT managed services market is expected to grow approximately at USD 84.1 Billion by 2022, at an approx. CAGR of 24% between 2016 and 2022.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

IoT managed services enable interoperability with connected devices for solving business problems pertaining to operations, technical support, innovation or other verticals. The emergence of new technologies like ZigBee, which work on inexpensive batteries provide comfort in the development of connected devices. Increasing momentum of managed cloud services is one major factor driving the growth of IoT managed services market. Growing inclination towards cost efficient managed services is further fueling the market growth.

The ongoing deployment of LTE and technological advancements in various fields have boosted the number of connected devices. The trend of a high attraction towards connected devices is observed worldwide. Emergence of new applications and advancements in technology in the field of wireless communication and worldwide interoperability for microwave access are increasing the number of connected devices. The IoT managed services market is broadly segmented on the basis of various end users, such as IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, and others.

By service, network management service type is expected to hold the largest share of the global IoT managed services market. Network management services basically deal with the entire network chain of an organization. These services help in analyzing the amount of data being transferred over a network and automatically routes it in order to avoid congestion which can result in a network crash. Managed services help in building a smart, connected & secured enterprise without shifting the focus of the organization from their core business operations.

Key Players

The key players of IoT managed services market include Accenture Plc. (Ireland), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), AT & T Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Intel Security Group, and Apple Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Global IoT Managed Services Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the IoT managed services market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the IoT Managed Services market based on Porter’s five forces analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

> To provide country-level analysis of the market concerning the current market size and prospects

> To provide country-level analysis of the market segment by services, end-user and organization size

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the IoT managed services market

Target Audience

> Technology Investors

> Research/Consultancy Firms

> IoT Managed Services Manufacturers

> Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

> Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

> IT service providers

> IoT Technology Vendors

> Network Management Service Providers

> Support & Maintenance Service Providers

> Infrastructure Service Providers

> Government Associations

Key Findings

> The global IoT managed services market is estimated to reach USD 84.1 billion by 2022.

> By service, network management sub-segment in IoT managed services market accounts for the largest market share and is growing at a 24.35% CAGR, during the forecast period.

> By end user, automotive & transport sub-segment holds the largest market share in 2016, growing at a 26.17% CAGR, during the forecast period.

> By organization size, large enterprises sub-segment holds the largest market share and is growing at a 25.34% CAGR, during the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in global IoT managed services market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in the second and third positions, respectively.

Regional and Country Analysis of IoT Managed Services Market Estimation and Forecast

IoT managed services market has a positive growth in all the regions. The high penetration rate of the internet of things managed services and advancements in technology are responsible for driving the growth of the IoT managed services market. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global IoT managed services market followed by Europe, which has the second largest market share due to increasing developments in the automotive sector whereas, Asia Pacific stands as the third largest.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

