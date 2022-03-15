Software engineering Market: Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2021-2030

Software engineering market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the software engineering market by region.

The global software engineering market is expected to grow approximately at USD 37.4 Billion by 2022, at an approx. CAGR of 11.72% between 2016 and 2022.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

Automation is the new buzzword that is trending across various industry verticals. Increasing demand for automation is one of the major factors driving the growth of the software engineering market. Applications such as Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) are increasingly being used for product designing and program manufacturing processes, such as CNC (computer numerical control) machining. CAM software uses models and assemblies to generate tool paths for driving machines that turn the designs into physical parts. CAD software is typically used for solid modeling, surface modeling, assembly, drafting, detailing, and reverse engineering. CAM software applications typically include plotter cutters, laser cutting, 2.5D milling, 3D milling, turning, and 3D printing.

The key benefits of using engineering software, such as CAD/CAM, include improved accuracy, increased range of design ideas, ease of modification, repeatability of output, quality of output, and reduction of wastage. The combination of CAD and CAM enables automated transition from designing to manufacturing. CAD/CAM software programs are also increasingly being put to use in dental imaging.

However, software piracy is a serious issue and refers to any unauthorized use, reproduction, distribution or use of software packages without paying for it or without permission from the owner. As software packages are expensive and involve high maintenance costs, people tend to use their pirated copies that are easy to create and are available in the market. To overcome this, companies build software programs need to partner with governments and impose strong IP laws to monitor piracy issues.

Key Players

The key players of software engineering market include Autodesk, Inc.(U.S.), Bentley Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Dassault Systemes S.A (France), Siemens PLM Software, Inc.(U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), PTC, Inc.(U.S.), Ansys, Inc. (U.S.), MSC Software Corporation, Carlson Software Inc. (U.S.), and Geometric Ltd. (India), among others.

Global Software engineering Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the software engineering market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the software engineering market based on Porter’s five forces analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

> To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects

> To provide country level analysis of the market segment on the basis of software type, application, and end-user

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the software engineering market

Target Audience

> Technology Investors

> Research/Consultancy Firms

> Software Engineering Manufacturers

> Engineering Software Providers

> Computer Software Developers

> Embedded Software Engineers

> IT Software Engineers

> Mobile-Based Financial Service Providers and Distributors

Key Findings

> The global software engineering market is estimated to reach USD 37.40 billion by 2022.

> By software type, CAD sub-segment in software engineering market accounts for the largest market share and is growing at a 13.28% CAGR, during the forecast period.

> By application, automation design sub-segment holds the largest market share, growing at a12.26% CAGR, during the forecast period.

> By end-user, automotive sub-segment holds the largest market share and is growing at a 13.48% CAGR, during the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in global software engineering market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in the second and third positions, respectively.

Regional and Country Analysis of Software engineering Market Estimation and Forecast

Software engineering market has a positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas and advancements in technology are responsible for driving the growth of the software engineering market. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global software engineering market followed by Europe, which has the second largest market share due to high adoption rates of cloud-based engineering software whereas, Asia Pacific stands as the third largest.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

o The Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

