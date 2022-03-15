Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

The global liver disease diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 50.5 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Liver Disease Diagnostics Market – By Diagnosis Technique (Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy, Others); By End-Use (Hospitals, Laboratories, Others), By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC99

Asia Pacific market for liver disease diagnostics is projected to witness lucrative growth over the assessment period. The rising geriatric population, increase in incidences rate of liver-related disorders, owing to rise in alcohol consumption, and awareness among individuals about regular checkups is contributing to the region’s market growth for liver disease diagnostics.

Moreover, a positive regulatory scenario towards advanced technologies with integrated imaging services also favored the market growth for liver disease diagnostics. In this direction, in August 2018, LiverMultiScan, an Australia-based company, received clearance to diagnose patients in Australia suffering from NAFLD and NASH diseases.

As per the market statistics published by the United Nations, through its World Population Prospects working group, in 2019, by 2050, there would be 1 in 6 old age people (over 65 years), as compared to 1 in 11 in 2019. This old age group accounts for one-fifth of the total population in 17 countries, and it is projected to be increased by the end of this century in 155 countries, covering 61 percent of the global population. This is mainly due to an increase in life expectancy and declining fertility rates among the people.

Major Players:

Market participants such as Horiba Medical, Abbott, Fujifilm Corporation, Roche Ltd, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH. are some of the key players operating in the market for liver disease diagnostics.

Key players in the market for liver disease diagnostics are undertaking initiatives to favor non-profit organizations to spread awareness and help patients in the diagnosis of liver abnormalities. In this direction, in January 2020, Echosens supported the U.S.-based academic institution Fatty Liver Foundation (FLF) through FibroScan to enable physicians in the diagnostics of liver-related diseases and disorders.

Segmentation:

Liver Disease Diagnostics, Diagnosis Technique Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Endoscopy

Imaging

Laboratory tests

Biopsy

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC99

Liver Disease Diagnostics, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Liver Disease Diagnostics, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC99

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/