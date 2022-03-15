Homomorphic encryption Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis 2021-2030

The homomorphic encryption market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Homomorphic encryption market by region.

The global homomorphic encryption market has valued at USD 117.8 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at USD 268.3 million at a 7.55% CAGR by 2027.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19310

Introduction

The homomorphic encryption is a security form of encryption process which facilitates the execution of computations via cipher text to generate an encrypted output. It aids to manage the data to have authorized access without compromising the data. Homomorphic encryption is extensively used for valuable data security. Data encryption transforms data into a form or a code so that it is only accessible to people who have the password.

Homomorphic encryption secures the data and improves the privacy during data transmission. For instance, in the Banking sector, the total account value is encoded for a customer using a private key, and the data can be decoded only by using a password. Similarly, the privacy of data via homomorphic encryption can also implemented in the voting system for a secured transmission of data.

The integration of cloud computing with the encryption process has a lot of advantages such as low cost, easy maintenance, and re-provisioning of resources. Also, industries such as banking & finance, healthcare, manufacturing among others are providing a huge amount of investment to secure their data on cloud. Therefore, the growing investment in cloud-based industries is propelling the homomorphic encryption market across the world. On the other hand, exposure to malware is a major risk for the homomorphic encryption, for which additional security is often added on to the encryption. For instance, during elections, in case of e-voting, the data is safeguarded with additive homomorphic encryption. Unfortunately, if one of the voting booths get infected with malware then the votes can be manipulated effortlessly before the process of decryption. Such situations can be a threat to the homomorphic cryptosystem used in the banking and finance sector. Hence, vulnerability to malware could be a challenging factor over the next few years.

The global homomorphic encryption market has valued at USD 117.8 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at USD 268.3 million at a 7.55% CAGR by 2027.

Key Players

The key players of homomorphic encryption market include Gemalto (The Netherlands), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Galois Incorporation (U.S.), CryptoExperts (France.), Netskope (U.S.).

Global Homomorphic Encryption Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2027

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the homomorphic encryption market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the homomorphic encryption market based on porter’s five force analysis etc.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

> To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of energy sources and application.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the homomorphic encryption market.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19310

Target Audience

> Manufacturing Companies

> Software Developers

> Technology Providers

> Distributors

> Research firms

> Consultancy firms

> Stakeholders

> End-use sectors

> Technology Investors

Key Findings

> The global homomorphic encryption market is expected to reach approximately USD 270 million by 2027.

> By type, fully homomorphic encryption segment market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with 8.49% CAGR during forecast period.

> By application, banking and finance sub-segment holds the largest market share and is growing with 8.67% CAGR during the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global homomorphic encryption market followed by Europe region, while Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market during forecast period.

Regional and Country-level Analysis of Homomorphic Encryption Market- Estimation & Forecast

The homomorphic encryption market is growing with a positive growth in all the regions. Increased adoption and advancements in technology associated with the government support to enhance the security system are driving the market on a global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global Homomorphic Encryption market share, owing to a constant growth rate, improved medical facilities, surging private sector investments, high exports and rising number of small and medium scale enterprises. Europe follows soon after which stands as the second biggest market due to the growing security concerns whereas, Asia Pacific follows as the fastest growing region, this growth is attributed to rapid industrialization and a huge customer base in the emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o France

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o South Korea

> Rest of the World

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19310

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19310

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/