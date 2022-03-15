Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global circulating tumor cells market size is expected to reach USD 29.05 Billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Circulating Tumor Cells Market – By Technology (CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods, CTC Direct Detection Methods, CTC Analysis); By Application (Clinical/Liquid Biopsy, Research); By Product; By Specimen; By Region; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC102

Circulating tumor cells obtained via liquid biopsies are safer, cheaper, and less invasive than other surgical biopsies as liquid biopsies are considered a valuable tool in cancer diagnosis, before and after the onset of disease. Though circulating tumor cells technology is still under research phase but used for the prognosis of several cancer forms including, breast, melanoma, lung, colon, pancreas, and glioblastoma.

In the future, doctors would have a better chance of fighting cancer via liquid biopsies, and researchers would detect circulating tumor cells before any metastatic growth happens. Currently, circulating tumor cell-based screening and analysis are at a nascent market stage. The market dominance of cell-free DNA units over circulating tumor cells in cancer diagnosis has led to less share in clinical applications. The presence of circulating tumor cells in the bloodstream indicates a risk of metastasis and emergence of tumors.

Owing to the advantages and non-invasiveness of CTCs, the market companies and concerned academic institutions are undertaking several strategic initiatives to expand of CTCs in clinical facilities. In this direction, in October 2019, Bioloidics collaborated with Genome Institute of Singapore to develop a circulating tumor assay using the company’s in-proprietary ClearCell FX1 technology.

The research market segment is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the assessment period. This high market growth is due to the fact that most of the products currently being on the market are primarily designed for research settings. Some of the key products currently in the market include Target Selector Platform, Celsee PREP 400, Parsortix Technology, VTX-1, and IsoFlux CTC system.

Major Players:

Companies operating in the market of circulating tumor cells such as Greiner Bio-One; BioFluidica, QIAGEN; Bio-Techne Corporation; Rarecells Diagnostics, ScreenCell, Menarini Silicon Biosystems; Fluxion Biosciences, Sysmex Corporation; Miltenyi Biotec, and Biocept, Inc.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC102

Segmentation:

Circulating Tumor Cells, Technology Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods

Density-based Separation (Label-free)

Combined Methods (Label-free)

Immunocapture (Label-based)

Size-based Separation (Label-free)

CTC Direct Detection Methods

SERS

Microscopy

Others

CTC Analysis

Circulating Tumor Cells, Specimen Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Blood

Bone Marrow

Other Body Fluids

Circulating Tumor Cells, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Clinical/Liquid Biopsy

Research

Circulating Tumor Cells, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Kits & Reagents

Blood Collection Tubes

Devices or Systems

Circulating Tumor Cells, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC102

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/