Diesel exhaust fluid Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand 2021-2030

Diesel exhaust fluid market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Diesel exhaust fluid market by region.

Market Synopsis of Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market:

Globally, the market for diesel exhaust fluid is growing at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period (2017-2023). Diesel exhaust fluid is a solution that consists of 32.5% urea and 67.5% de-ionized water. In this type of solutions, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) is the major technology that is used to reduce the emission from exhaust system. The urea solution is consumed through the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, which is sprayed into the exhaust system. The solution is burnt at high temperature to reduce the harmful nitrogen oxides produced by diesel engine.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 56.49% in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period. U.S. is expected to dominate the market in North America. It has been estimated that U.S. contributes to almost 70% of the ammonia that is used for the production of urea. In U.S., about half of the urea is produced as solid fertilizer, and about 25% of urea is consumed for the production of nitrogen based solutions. The increase in the production of urea in the U.S. is expected to drive the market in the future. The increase in use of selective catalytic reduction technology is expected to drive the market in future. SCR technology is mainly used to reduce nitrogen oxide emission up to 90%, at the same time, reducing HC and CO emission by 50-60%. SCR systems are also attached with the diesel particulate filter to reduce greater emission that can harm the environment. The increased use of SCR for the reduction of emission, allows more light duty vehicles to meet the requirement of EPA emission regulations. The other factors that are responsible for the growth of the market during the forecast period are stringent government regulations for the use of diesel exhaust fluid, increase in production of vehicles, and others.

Key Players

The key players in market include Cummins Filtration (U.S.), Nissan Chemical Industries (Japan), Yara International (Norway), Shaw Development LLC (U.S.), CF Industries Holdings (U.S.), The McPherson Companies (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Blue Sky Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) (U.S.), Brenntag AG (Germany), Carson (Portland) and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan).

Key Findings

> The global diesel exhaust fluid market is expected to reach USD 21,672.6 million by 2023.

> Regionally, North America is expected to have the largest market of USD 11,969.1 million by 2023.

> In Europe, Germany accounted for the largest market share of 45.43% in 2016, with a market value of USD 796.1 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period. France was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 446.1 million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.78%.

> On the basis of storage solution, Bulk storage dominated the global diesel exhaust fluid industry market with a share of 39.74% in 2016

> On basis of vehicle type, Commercial vehicle dominated the global diesel exhaust fluid industry market with a share of 76.16% in 2016.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region includes:

North America

> US

> Canada

Europe

> Germany

> UK

> France

> Rest of Europe

APAC

> China

> India

> Japan

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

> Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

Study Objectives of Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five to ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global diesel exhaust fluid market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

> To identify high growth regions and countries

> To study regional and country specific demand and forecast for global building insulation material market

> To cover the key segments of type, application and region

> To finalize unit breakdown for all different classifications required for forecasting, considering various factors

> To identify forecast demand for all probable segments for all the regions, and to collect the historical figure, data through primary and annual reports to derive the regional and country level market size

> To identify historical trends so as to forecast and estimate the future value data

Intended Audience

> Manufacturers and distributors of diesel exhaust fluid market

> Suppliers and traders of diesel exhaust fluid market

> Government associations and industrial bodies.

> Investors and Trade experts

> Consulting in automotive experts

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

