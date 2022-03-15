Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Desert Fox: Taiwan's Foxconn plans mega-fab in Saudi Arabia

Neighboring United Arab Emirates also a contender

  124
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/15 12:00
Eight-sided "Oxagon" complex, part of Saudi Arabia's broader Neom mega-city project. (Neom photo)

Eight-sided "Oxagon" complex, part of Saudi Arabia's broader Neom mega-city project. (Neom photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Foxconn is holding talks with Saudi Arabian officials about constructing a mega-facility for manufacturing a wide range of its products in the kingdom.

The joint venture would be worth an estimated US$9 billion (NT$257.49 billion), per a Wall Street Journal report. The proposed project would be based in Saudi Arabia's planned megatropolis, Neom.

The pet project of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (who has called it his “pyramid”), Neom will be a tech hub and megacity in the middle of the desert which, once complete, is slated to be 33 times the size of New York City and to one day boast flying taxis, fighting robots, and animatronic dinosaurs. Should this grand vision materialize, it may run on Taiwanese tech, as Foxconn aims for its planned foundry in the country to make chips, EV components, and displays.

Yet Foxconn is not putting all its eggs in the Saudi basket. Besides Riyadh, the tech giant is also discussing options with Abu Dhabi, with the United Arab Emirates acting as a backup destination for the project.

There is a long list of potential perks the Saudis may be offering Foxconn to sweeten the deal and convince it to choose Neom though. This includes direct financing, tax holidays, low-interest loans, export credits, and subsidies for utilities like water and electricity.

Despite semiconductor fabrication being a water-intensive process, desert environments have successfully hosted foundries in other parts of the world. The U.S. state of Arizona, for instance, is home to multiple Intel fabs, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is setting up a new foundry that is due to open in early 2024.
Foxconn
Saudi Arabia
semiconductor industry
Neom
TSMC
fab
UAE

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Foxconn shuts iPhone factories in Shenzhen amid China COVID surge
Taiwan's Foxconn shuts iPhone factories in Shenzhen amid China COVID surge
2022/03/14 16:24
Taiwan’s Foxconn to work with 100 Japanese companies in EV push
Taiwan’s Foxconn to work with 100 Japanese companies in EV push
2022/03/14 14:41
Taiwan’s TSMC reports record February revenue
Taiwan’s TSMC reports record February revenue
2022/03/10 16:12
Employees of Taiwan's TSMC can ask to defer military reservist call-up
Employees of Taiwan's TSMC can ask to defer military reservist call-up
2022/03/09 12:38
TSMC share price drops to five-month low as Ukraine conflict continues
TSMC share price drops to five-month low as Ukraine conflict continues
2022/03/07 11:00

Updated : 2022-03-15 13:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes off east coast
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes off east coast
"