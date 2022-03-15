Uflowershop Offered 2 Government-approved Covid-19 Rapid Test Kits

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 March 2022 - Uflowershop is ready to fight the Covid-19 with Hong Kong citizens by offering Hecin and Lepu Rapid Antigen test kits with 50% discount off.



The fifth wave pandemic of Covid-19 keeps rising and has almost smashed all kinds of business in the city. "Due to the adverse situation, a lot of orders for flowers have to be suspended or rescheduled", the founder of Uflowershop Jason said.



Hong Kong's Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee (26/2/2022) announced that positive results from Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for Covid-19 would be accepted as a confirmed case with Covid-19 and citizens could report their results online. For the sake of safety, many citizens had already purchased RAT Kits to have a rapid tests when it is necessary.



In co-operation with and authorized by Lepu Medical, Uflowershop is pleased to offer a packet of RAT kits (5 sets) at $165, half the original price $330. Beginning from 8 March 2022 in the afternoon, orders can be made from the website of Uflowershop.



In order to provide one more choice for citizens, Uflowershop has also ordered one batch of RAP kits from Guangdong Hecin Ind., which is also among the seven brands that are already recognized by the HKSAR government. The Hecin RAP kits will be sold at the same price as Lepu RAP kits.



Lepu Medical RAT kits



Lepu Medical is one of the top 10 medical companies listed on the EGM in 2009. The SARS-Cov-2 antigen self-test kits have undergone clinical studies in Germany and approved by EU (CE0197), Lepu RAT is able to detect virues including Omicron and Delta with 95.9% accuracy in 15 minutes with an easy test procedure.



Hecin RAT kits



Hecin RAT Kits is among the seven brand names RAT kits approved by the government of HKSAR and is already being widely used by hospital authorities, private hospitals, government organizations and private organization sectors. The accuracy is 97.63% in 15 minutes with an easy test procedure. Sensitivity is more than 80% while specificity is more than 97%.



Please order online at uflowershop.com. The RAT kits will be delivered by SF Express or Gogovan.





