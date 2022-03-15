Fire breaks out at north Taiwan engine oil packaging factory

Fire breaks out at factory in Taoyuan less than one day after large fire at Carrefour logistics center in same city. (Taoyuan Fire... Fire breaks out at factory in Taoyuan less than one day after large fire at Carrefour logistics center in same city. (Taoyuan Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Just one day after a large fire at a Carrefour logistics center in Taoyuan, another fire broke out at an engine oil packaging factory in the same district.

CNA cited the Taoyuan Fire Department as saying that it received a report about the Yangmei District fire at 4:16 a.m. and dispatched 62 firefighters, 20 fire engines, and one ambulance to the scene. The fire had spread across 100 square meters of the one-story factory, which was made of iron sheets, engulfing items stored inside as well as two cars.

Though the factory bore no signs, it seemed to be in the engine oil packaging business, according to the fire department. Therefore, the fire department deployed three chemical fire engines to better contain the blaze.

The fire was put out at 7:18 a.m. with no casualties reported. The exact cause of the fire and losses remain to be determined.

On Thursday (March 10), two fires occurred at another factory and a storage facility in Taoyuan, per PTS. Including the two Yangmei District fires, four factory or storage facility fires have broken out within a week.

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) on Monday (March 14) demanded a “thorough security check-up” for logistics and storage facilities in the city in response to the Carrefour logistics center.