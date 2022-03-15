Alexa
Mexican president meets with US Homeland Security Secretary

By Associated Press
2022/03/15 08:27
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president met with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas to discuss immigration Monday.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote that the two discussed labor and migration issues. Mexico has seen an upsurge in the number of migrants from Central America, Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and other countries seeking to cross its territory to reach the United States.

López Obrador said there is a need to create jobs in migrants’ home countries and create more legal work opportunities for them in the United States. He urged the U.S. to support Mexico’s job-training and tree-planting programs in El Salvador and Honduras.

Mayorkas wrote in his social media account that "our strong partnership and common vision for the region will help deliver a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system.

Mayorkas was scheduled to hold meetings in Costa Rica on Tuesday.

