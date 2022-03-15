Alexa
Ukraine-Russia talks to continue Tuesday - Zelenskiy

By REUTERS
2022/03/15 09:17
Volodymyr Zelensky (Zelensky FB photo)

March 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that negotiations with Russia are to continue on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace."

"Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Pretty good, as I was told. But let's see. They will continue tomorrow."

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
