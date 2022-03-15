BC-GLF--Players Championsip Scores

%ednotes(Eds: Updates with result<%)
|Monday
|TPC Sawgrass
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
|Purse: $20 Million
|Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72
|Final Round
|Individual FedEx Cup points in parentheses
|Cameron Smith (600), $3,600,000
|69-71-69-66—275
|Anirban Lahiri (330), $2,180,000
|67-73-67-69—276
|Paul Casey (210), $1,380,000
|70-69-69-69—277
|Kevin Kisner (150), $980,000
|68-74-68-68—278
|Keegan Bradley (120), $820,000
|72-71-68-68—279
|Harold Varner III (101), $675,000
|69-69-72-70—280
|Russell Knox (101), $675,000
|71-71-68-70—280
|Doug Ghim (101), $675,000
|70-70-68-72—280
|Sepp Straka (80), $525,000
|69-74-71-67—281
|Adam Hadwin (80), $525,000
|72-72-70-67—281
|Viktor Hovland (80), $525,000
|71-73-68-69—281
|Dustin Johnson (80), $525,000
|69-73-76-63—281
|Russell Henley (57), $327,222
|69-73-72-68—282
|Taylor Pendrith (57), $327,222
|68-71-74-69—282
|Keith Mitchell (57), $327,222
|67-72-74-69—282
|Erik van Rooyen (57), $327,222
|71-67-74-70—282
|Daniel Berger (57), $327,222
|67-75-70-70—282
|Max Homa (57), $327,222
|72-73-71-66—282
|Tyrrell Hatton (57), $327,222
|70-73-69-70—282
|Brendan Steele (57), $327,222
|73-69-69-71—282
|Shane Lowry (57), $327,222
|73-70-67-72—282
|Joaquin Niemann (43), $201,000
|67-73-73-70—283
|Patton Kizzire (43), $201,000
|68-76-72-67—283
|Tommy Fleetwood (43), $201,000
|66-73-72-72—283
|Kevin Streelman (43), $201,000
|73-71-66-73—283
|Corey Conners (33), $143,000
|70-69-75-70—284
|Doc Redman (33), $143,000
|71-70-72-71—284
|Sergio Garcia (33), $143,000
|71-71-71-71—284
|Alex Noren (33), $143,000
|69-75-71-69—284
|Patrick Reed (33), $143,000
|73-70-68-73—284
|Will Zalatoris (33), $143,000
|69-71-70-74—284
|Sam Burns (33), $143,000
|68-69-71-76—284
|Abraham Ancer (22), $100,111
|68-71-74-72—285
|Ian Poulter (22), $100,111
|73-70-71-71—285
|Justin Thomas (22), $100,111
|72-69-72-72—285
|Seamus Power (22), $100,111
|71-71-73-70—285
|Joel Dahmen (22), $100,111
|70-71-71-73—285
|Pat Perez (22), $100,111
|70-72-75-68—285
|Tom Hoge (22), $100,111
|66-71-72-76—285
|Rory McIlroy (22), $100,111
|73-73-73-66—285
|Sebastián Muñoz (22), $100,111
|70-73-65-77—285
|Kramer Hickok (14), $73,000
|67-75-71-73—286
|Scott Stallings (14), $73,000
|71-75-65-75—286
|Francesco Molinari (14), $73,000
|70-73-69-74—286
|Louis Oosthuizen (14), $73,000
|69-72-69-76—286
|Troy Merritt (11), $57,700
|74-71-71-71—287
|Maverick McNealy (11), $57,700
|70-76-70-71—287
|Adam Long (11), $57,700
|71-71-75-70—287
|Peter Malnati (11), $57,700
|70-75-72-70—287
|Brice Garnett (9), $50,200
|67-76-74-71—288
|Dylan Frittelli (9), $50,200
|73-72-73-70—288
|Aaron Wise (9), $50,200
|71-74-74-69—288
|Jason Kokrak (8), $47,800
|72-72-71-74—289
|Branden Grace (8), $47,800
|71-72-73-73—289
|Jimmy Walker (6), $46,200
|70-73-71-76—290
|Sungjae Im (6), $46,200
|72-72-70-76—290
|Jon Rahm (6), $46,200
|69-72-72-77—290
|Scottie Scheffler (6), $46,200
|70-76-68-76—290
|K.H. Lee (6), $46,200
|70-73-76-71—290
|Sam Ryder (5), $44,600
|69-74-73-75—291
|Michael Thompson (5), $44,600
|72-73-74-72—291
|Denny McCarthy (5), $44,600
|70-76-73-72—291
|Hank Lebioda (5), $43,400
|72-70-72-78—292
|Chesson Hadley (5), $43,400
|70-74-71-77—292
|Brian Harman (5), $43,400
|68-74-75-75—292
|Hayden Buckley (4), $42,400
|72-71-76-74—293
|Nick Watney (4), $42,400
|75-71-75-72—293
|Lucas Herbert (4), $41,600
|70-74-75-76—295
|Bubba Watson (4), $41,600
|73-68-78-76—295
|Lee Hodges (3), $41,000
|72-74-75-76—297