By Associated Press
2022/03/15 07:45
BC-GLF--Players Championsip Scores,0729 The Players Championship Scores

Monday
TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Purse: $20 Million
Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72
Final Round
Individual FedEx Cup points in parentheses
Cameron Smith (600), $3,600,000 69-71-69-66—275
Anirban Lahiri (330), $2,180,000 67-73-67-69—276
Paul Casey (210), $1,380,000 70-69-69-69—277
Kevin Kisner (150), $980,000 68-74-68-68—278
Keegan Bradley (120), $820,000 72-71-68-68—279
Harold Varner III (101), $675,000 69-69-72-70—280
Russell Knox (101), $675,000 71-71-68-70—280
Doug Ghim (101), $675,000 70-70-68-72—280
Sepp Straka (80), $525,000 69-74-71-67—281
Adam Hadwin (80), $525,000 72-72-70-67—281
Viktor Hovland (80), $525,000 71-73-68-69—281
Dustin Johnson (80), $525,000 69-73-76-63—281
Russell Henley (57), $327,222 69-73-72-68—282
Taylor Pendrith (57), $327,222 68-71-74-69—282
Keith Mitchell (57), $327,222 67-72-74-69—282
Erik van Rooyen (57), $327,222 71-67-74-70—282
Daniel Berger (57), $327,222 67-75-70-70—282
Max Homa (57), $327,222 72-73-71-66—282
Tyrrell Hatton (57), $327,222 70-73-69-70—282
Brendan Steele (57), $327,222 73-69-69-71—282
Shane Lowry (57), $327,222 73-70-67-72—282
Joaquin Niemann (43), $201,000 67-73-73-70—283
Patton Kizzire (43), $201,000 68-76-72-67—283
Tommy Fleetwood (43), $201,000 66-73-72-72—283
Kevin Streelman (43), $201,000 73-71-66-73—283
Corey Conners (33), $143,000 70-69-75-70—284
Doc Redman (33), $143,000 71-70-72-71—284
Sergio Garcia (33), $143,000 71-71-71-71—284
Alex Noren (33), $143,000 69-75-71-69—284
Patrick Reed (33), $143,000 73-70-68-73—284
Will Zalatoris (33), $143,000 69-71-70-74—284
Sam Burns (33), $143,000 68-69-71-76—284
Abraham Ancer (22), $100,111 68-71-74-72—285
Ian Poulter (22), $100,111 73-70-71-71—285
Justin Thomas (22), $100,111 72-69-72-72—285
Seamus Power (22), $100,111 71-71-73-70—285
Joel Dahmen (22), $100,111 70-71-71-73—285
Pat Perez (22), $100,111 70-72-75-68—285
Tom Hoge (22), $100,111 66-71-72-76—285
Rory McIlroy (22), $100,111 73-73-73-66—285
Sebastián Muñoz (22), $100,111 70-73-65-77—285
Kramer Hickok (14), $73,000 67-75-71-73—286
Scott Stallings (14), $73,000 71-75-65-75—286
Francesco Molinari (14), $73,000 70-73-69-74—286
Louis Oosthuizen (14), $73,000 69-72-69-76—286
Troy Merritt (11), $57,700 74-71-71-71—287
Maverick McNealy (11), $57,700 70-76-70-71—287
Adam Long (11), $57,700 71-71-75-70—287
Peter Malnati (11), $57,700 70-75-72-70—287
Brice Garnett (9), $50,200 67-76-74-71—288
Dylan Frittelli (9), $50,200 73-72-73-70—288
Aaron Wise (9), $50,200 71-74-74-69—288
Jason Kokrak (8), $47,800 72-72-71-74—289
Branden Grace (8), $47,800 71-72-73-73—289
Jimmy Walker (6), $46,200 70-73-71-76—290
Sungjae Im (6), $46,200 72-72-70-76—290
Jon Rahm (6), $46,200 69-72-72-77—290
Scottie Scheffler (6), $46,200 70-76-68-76—290
K.H. Lee (6), $46,200 70-73-76-71—290
Sam Ryder (5), $44,600 69-74-73-75—291
Michael Thompson (5), $44,600 72-73-74-72—291
Denny McCarthy (5), $44,600 70-76-73-72—291
Hank Lebioda (5), $43,400 72-70-72-78—292
Chesson Hadley (5), $43,400 70-74-71-77—292
Brian Harman (5), $43,400 68-74-75-75—292
Hayden Buckley (4), $42,400 72-71-76-74—293
Nick Watney (4), $42,400 75-71-75-72—293
Lucas Herbert (4), $41,600 70-74-75-76—295
Bubba Watson (4), $41,600 73-68-78-76—295
Lee Hodges (3), $41,000 72-74-75-76—297