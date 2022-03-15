Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Day 19: Images across Ukraine show wreckage, fear

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/15 07:56
People cover from shelling inside an entryway to an apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A dog collected in Ukraine is prepared for surgery for serious injuries to its hind legs at the Ada veterinarian clinic in Przemysl, Poland, Monday, M...
Ukrainian firefighters hold a photograph, found in the rubble, as they work in a resident building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukr...
Internally displaced people have lunch at school canteen in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A boy plays with a toy horn as he and his family who fled the war in Ukraine wait at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Monday, Ma...
A firefighter looks at a fragment of a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile on a street in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. The Russian milit...
Sascha, a baby goat with deformed hoofs rescued from Ukraine, walks with stumps at the Ada veterinarian clinic in Przemysl, Poland, Monday, March 14, ...
A view of destroyed apartments damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
A boy stands with a group of people fleeing Ukraine as they stand in a line after arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Monday, March ...
A Ukrainian firefighter helps a man remove belongings from a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Volunteers sew Ukrainian flags and first aid kits at a workshop in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Firefighters extinguish an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (...
A refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine looks out a bus window after crossing the border, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Roman...
Internally displaced take shelter inside a school in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A women stands near a broken window in her apartment after a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky...
Men cook a meal in a street in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Firefighters extinguish an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (...
Barricades partially block a road at dusk in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
A refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine peers from a tent after crossing the border, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, M...

People cover from shelling inside an entryway to an apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A dog collected in Ukraine is prepared for surgery for serious injuries to its hind legs at the Ada veterinarian clinic in Przemysl, Poland, Monday, M...

Ukrainian firefighters hold a photograph, found in the rubble, as they work in a resident building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukr...

Internally displaced people have lunch at school canteen in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A boy plays with a toy horn as he and his family who fled the war in Ukraine wait at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Monday, Ma...

A firefighter looks at a fragment of a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile on a street in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. The Russian milit...

Sascha, a baby goat with deformed hoofs rescued from Ukraine, walks with stumps at the Ada veterinarian clinic in Przemysl, Poland, Monday, March 14, ...

A view of destroyed apartments damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

A boy stands with a group of people fleeing Ukraine as they stand in a line after arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Monday, March ...

A Ukrainian firefighter helps a man remove belongings from a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March...

Volunteers sew Ukrainian flags and first aid kits at a workshop in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Firefighters extinguish an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (...

A refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine looks out a bus window after crossing the border, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Roman...

Internally displaced take shelter inside a school in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A women stands near a broken window in her apartment after a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky...

Men cook a meal in a street in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Firefighters extinguish an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (...

Barricades partially block a road at dusk in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine peers from a tent after crossing the border, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, M...

The interior ruins of an apartment destroyed by Russian shelling were visible from the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. People in winter coats and hats took cover from an attack inside a building entryway in Mariupol, a besieged port city. And in neighboring Poland, a young refugee in blue jeans and a red sweatshirt played with a green, toy horn inside the Przemysl train station.

On the 19th day of the war in Ukraine, AP photographers captured scenes of destruction and fear across the embattled country -- and some moments of playfulness among children forced to flee their homeland -- as Russian artillery kept falling from the sky, shattering buildings and lives. No breakthrough was made in high-level talks between Russia and Ukraine, and a Red Cross official said Moscow’s unrelenting bombardment has created “nothing short of a nightmare’’ for civilians.

In Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest suffering, a woman in a fur coat walked down the street as flames poured out of the window of a nearby apartment shelled by artillery. Elsewhere in the city, under a partially blue sky, men huddled around a makeshift stove to prepare a meal.

In Lviv, in western Ukraine, volunteers at a workshop prepared first-aid kits and worked with blue and yellow fabric to sew Ukrainian flags, while people displaced from their homes were served meals at a school canteen.

In Poland, veterinarians set up a rescue service for animals left behind by the war, including a small black dog with white paws, and a white baby goat with deformed hooves, named Sascha.

Updated : 2022-03-15 10:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes off east coast
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes off east coast
"