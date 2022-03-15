AP PHOTOS: Day 19: Images across Ukraine show wreckage, fear

A dog collected in Ukraine is prepared for surgery for serious injuries to its hind legs at the Ada veterinarian clinic in Przemysl, Poland, Monday, M... A dog collected in Ukraine is prepared for surgery for serious injuries to its hind legs at the Ada veterinarian clinic in Przemysl, Poland, Monday, March 14, 2022. A veterinarian clinic in the eastern Poland has set up a rescue service for the pets left behind in Ukraine during the war. They have already helped rescue more than 400 animals from the war zone. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)