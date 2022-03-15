Alexa
Immobile breaks scoring record in Lazio win over Venezia

By Associated Press
2022/03/15 05:51
Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores with penalty against Venezia during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Venezia, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, in Rom...
ROME (AP) — Ciro Immobile converted a penalty to become Lazio’s all-time leading scorer in Serie A as the Rome club beat relegation-threatened Venezia 1-0 on Monday.

The victory enabled Lazio to leapfrog Atalanta and Roma into fifth place, boosting its chances of direct qualification for the Europa League.

Immobile’s second-half goal was his 144th in Serie A with Lazio, breaking a tie with Silvio Piola, whose 274 with Lazio and other teams from 1930-54 make him the league’s overall record scorer.

Immobile had already surpassed Piola to become Lazio's top scorer across all competitions.

It was a perfect warmup for Lazio ahead of the Rome derby next weekend.

Venezia remained three points from safety.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports