Colts add former players Wayne, June to coaching staff

By Associated Press
2022/03/15 05:42
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reggie Wayne, Cato June and Mike Mitchell are all rejoining the Indianapolis Colts — as coaches.

Team officials made the long-expected announcement Monday, amid a flurry of hirings to start the offseason.

Wayne will serve as Indy's receivers coach, while June, a former linebacker, will be an assistant to new linebackers coach Richard Smith. Mitchell, a former safety, will be working with new defensive backs coach Ron Milus.

It's the second straight year coach Frank Reich's staff has had a major overhaul. Last year, it took place after offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was hired as the Philadelphia Eagles coach. It's occurring now, after the Chicago Bears hired former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach.

Indy also has hired Brian Bratton as offensive quality control coach. Reich also hired Tyler Boyles offensive quality control coach-assistant to the head coach, promoted Parks Frazier to passing game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach and Matt Raich to assistant defensive line coach.

Updated : 2022-03-15 07:04 GMT+08:00

"