Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Zack Steffen dresses for City for 1st time in a month

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/15 03:39
Zack Steffen dresses for City for 1st time in a month

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen dressed for Manchester City for the first time in more than a month.

The 26-year-old was on the bench for Monday night's Premier League match at Crystal Palace, his first time in uniform since Feb. 9. Ederson, City's top goalkeeper, was in the starting lineup.

Steffen has been bothered by back and shoulder injuries and missed the last three World Cup qualifiers. He has not played in a game since the FA Cup against Fulham on Feb. 5.

New England’s Matt Turner, who started the last three qualifiers, injured an ankle while playing for the Revolution in an MLS preseason scrimmage on Feb. 9 and has not played since.

The U.S. plays its final three qualifiers at Mexico on March 24, against Panama three days later at Orlando, Florida, and at Costa Rica on March 30.

New York City’s Sean Johnson and Chicago’s Gabriel Slonina were the other goalkeepers on the roster for January World Cup qualifiers.

Ethan Horvath, who was on the September roster, had not played for Nottingham Forest since Sept. 15, then started his club's last five matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-15 05:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Taipei Zoo animals would be evacuated according to extinction risk in event of war
Taipei Zoo animals would be evacuated according to extinction risk in event of war
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
"