F1 champ Lewis Hamilton wants to change his name

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/15 03:52
FILE - Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emira...

Lewis Hamilton wants to change his name to add his mother's surname.

The seven-time Formula One champion — full name Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton — plans to include "Larbalestier” as a third middle name.

His father Anthony and mother Carmen divorced when he was a child.

"I am really proud of my family's name. My mum's name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name,” Hamilton said while preparing for the season’s opening grand prix this weekend in Bahrain.

"I don't really fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses her name and I really want my mum's name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”

The process won't be done in time for the race this weekend.

“Hopefully soon,” he said. "We are working on it.”

Updated : 2022-03-15 05:35 GMT+08:00

