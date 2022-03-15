F1 champ Lewis Hamilton wants to change his name

FILE - Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emira... FILE - Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. After losing the Formula One title on the last lap last year, Lewis Hamilton is more motivated than ever to wrestle it back from Max Verstappen. But Hamilton’s also worried that Mercedes is not quick enough to win races and that both Verstappen’s Red Bull team and Ferrari could be the early pace-setters when the season begins Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Bahrain. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool, File)

Lewis Hamilton wants to change his name to add his mother's surname.

The seven-time Formula One champion — full name Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton — plans to include "Larbalestier” as a third middle name.

His father Anthony and mother Carmen divorced when he was a child.

"I am really proud of my family's name. My mum's name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name,” Hamilton said while preparing for the season’s opening grand prix this weekend in Bahrain.

"I don't really fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses her name and I really want my mum's name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”

The process won't be done in time for the race this weekend.

“Hopefully soon,” he said. "We are working on it.”

