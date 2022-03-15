Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2022/03/15 03:17
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2571 Down 9
May 2640 Down 9
May 2630 2650 2606 2611 Down 9
Jul 2655 2679 2634 2640 Down 9
Sep 2661 2678 2634 2640 Down 11
Dec 2649 2666 2627 2633 Down 9
Mar 2618 2633 2598 2603 Down 10
May 2587 2601 2582 2585 Down 9
Jul 2575 2582 2575 2575 Down 5
Sep 2564 2564 2559 2559 Down 3
Dec 2547 Down 3

Updated : 2022-03-15 05:33 GMT+08:00

"