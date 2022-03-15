New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|220.50
|224.05
|218.80
|219.65
|Down 3.30
|May
|218.35
|Down 3.05
|May
|221.95
|223.45
|218.05
|218.80
|Down 3.15
|Jul
|221.65
|223.00
|217.70
|218.35
|Down 3.05
|Sep
|220.05
|221.70
|216.55
|217.20
|Down 2.90
|Dec
|217.70
|219.15
|214.60
|214.80
|Down 2.90
|Mar
|216.00
|216.05
|211.95
|212.10
|Down 3.20
|May
|214.50
|214.50
|210.05
|210.15
|Down 3.65
|Jul
|209.50
|212.05
|207.60
|207.70
|Down 3.85
|Sep
|207.00
|208.85
|204.80
|204.80
|Down 3.90
|Dec
|202.90
|205.70
|201.00
|201.00
|Down 3.80
|Mar
|200.55
|200.55
|197.55
|197.55
|Down 3.65
|May
|197.45
|197.45
|195.50
|195.50
|Down 2.85
|Jul
|193.35
|Down 2.35
|Sep
|191.00
|Down 2.35
|Dec
|188.50
|188.50
|188.05
|188.05
|Down 2.15