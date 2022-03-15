Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/03/15 03:17
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 220.50 224.05 218.80 219.65 Down 3.30
May 218.35 Down 3.05
May 221.95 223.45 218.05 218.80 Down 3.15
Jul 221.65 223.00 217.70 218.35 Down 3.05
Sep 220.05 221.70 216.55 217.20 Down 2.90
Dec 217.70 219.15 214.60 214.80 Down 2.90
Mar 216.00 216.05 211.95 212.10 Down 3.20
May 214.50 214.50 210.05 210.15 Down 3.65
Jul 209.50 212.05 207.60 207.70 Down 3.85
Sep 207.00 208.85 204.80 204.80 Down 3.90
Dec 202.90 205.70 201.00 201.00 Down 3.80
Mar 200.55 200.55 197.55 197.55 Down 3.65
May 197.45 197.45 195.50 195.50 Down 2.85
Jul 193.35 Down 2.35
Sep 191.00 Down 2.35
Dec 188.50 188.50 188.05 188.05 Down 2.15