Titans agree to 1-year deal with tight end Geoff Swaim

By Associated Press
2022/03/15 01:32
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March ...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year contract with tight end Geoff Swaim, keeping him off the free agent market.

Swaim was one of three Tennessee tight ends poised to hit free agency along with Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt. Now the Titans keep someone who had a career-high three touchdown catches in the contract announced Monday.

A seventh-round pick by Dallas out of Texas in 2015, Swaim has been with Tennessee since 2020. He started 16 games last season and tied for fourth on the Titans with 31 catches for 210 yards receiving. His three TD catches tied for third on the team.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Swaim has started 24 of 26 games played with Tennessee. He played six games with Jacksonville in 2019. The seven-year veteran has started 44 of 69 career games with 88 catches for 694 yards and five TDs.

Updated : 2022-03-15 04:02 GMT+08:00

