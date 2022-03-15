Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pats re-signing veterans McCourty, Hoyer on 1-, 2-year deals

By KYLE HIGHTOWER , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/15 00:53
Pats re-signing veterans McCourty, Hoyer on 1-, 2-year deals

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have opened the unofficial start of free agency by bringing back veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and safety Devin McCourty.

Hoyer's agency said via Twitter Monday that he has agreed to a two-year deal to continue his third stint in New England. McCourty also confirmed via social media that he'll be back for his 13th season with the Patriots on a one-year deal.

A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that Hoyer's deal includes $3 million guaranteed and can be worth as much as $4 million. McCourty's new pact is for $9 million, according to another person with knowledge of that pending deal. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals can’t be officially signed until the start of the new league year.

Hoyer appeared in five games last season serving as rookie quarterback Mac Jones understudy and is expected to fill that role again. Hoyer's presence on the roster allows Jones to keep a familiar face in the quarterback room as the offense turns the page following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after he was hired to coach the Las Vegas Raiders.

McCourty has been a staple of the Patriots' defense since he was drafted in 2010. He remained productive last season at age 34, making three interceptions and 60 tackles. He also provided invaluable leadership last season as the secondary adjusted following the early-season trade of cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

McCourty will enter the 2022 season fourth in Patriots history with 37 total takeaways. He needs three more to join Raymond Clayborn (44), Fred Marion (42) and Ty Law (40) as the only players in team history with 40 total takeaways.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-03-15 02:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Taipei Zoo animals would be evacuated according to extinction risk in event of war
Taipei Zoo animals would be evacuated according to extinction risk in event of war
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
"