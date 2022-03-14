NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div m-Carolina 59 41 13 5 87 198 139 23-4-2 18-9-3 11-6-0 a-Florida 59 40 13 6 86 245 173 26-6-0 14-7-6 9-1-2 a-Tampa Bay 59 38 15 6 82 200 171 19-5-4 19-10-2 11-5-1 m-Pittsburgh 60 36 15 9 81 197 160 17-9-5 19-6-4 11-4-2 m-N.Y. Rangers 59 37 17 5 79 180 154 19-5-3 18-12-2 8-4-0 a-Toronto 59 37 17 5 79 219 181 20-7-2 17-10-3 9-5-0 Boston 59 36 18 5 77 180 160 18-10-2 18-8-3 12-3-1 Washington 60 32 18 10 74 197 169 14-11-5 18-7-5 10-5-1 Columbus 60 30 27 3 63 199 222 17-12-3 13-15-0 8-11-0 N.Y. Islanders 56 24 24 8 56 152 157 14-12-4 10-12-4 6-5-1 Detroit 59 24 28 7 55 170 221 16-12-4 8-16-3 6-9-2 New Jersey 59 22 32 5 49 179 208 14-14-3 8-18-2 8-10-2 Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212 11-16-4 9-16-4 7-10-4 Ottawa 58 21 32 5 47 154 189 11-17-2 10-15-3 5-10-1 Philadelphia 59 18 30 11 47 148 206 11-15-6 7-15-5 4-11-4 Montreal 59 16 35 8 40 147 224 8-17-2 8-18-6 5-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 60 42 13 5 89 233 170 24-3-3 18-10-2 13-5-2 p-Calgary 59 36 16 7 79 204 143 18-5-5 18-11-2 8-6-1 c-St. Louis 59 34 17 8 76 211 165 20-7-3 14-10-5 12-5-3 p-Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 178 173 15-12-3 18-8-5 6-6-2 c-Minnesota 58 34 20 4 72 218 193 17-7-1 17-13-3 8-8-1 Nashville 59 34 21 4 72 190 166 17-11-0 17-10-4 13-6-1 p-Edmonton 59 32 23 4 68 193 187 16-12-0 16-11-4 13-4-0 Vegas 61 32 25 4 68 192 183 16-13-3 16-12-1 11-5-1 Dallas 57 32 22 3 67 170 169 20-8-1 12-14-2 13-8-2 Vancouver 60 29 24 7 65 173 174 13-11-4 16-13-3 8-4-5 Winnipeg 60 27 23 10 64 182 187 15-11-2 12-12-8 11-6-5 Anaheim 62 27 25 10 64 180 197 16-11-4 11-14-6 10-7-3 San Jose 58 26 25 7 59 154 182 14-13-3 12-12-4 6-6-3 Chicago 60 22 30 8 52 161 208 11-15-4 11-15-4 4-11-5 Seattle 61 18 37 6 42 159 220 10-17-3 8-20-3 4-13-0 Arizona 58 18 36 4 40 148 210 9-20-1 9-16-3 6-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Carolina 2

Buffalo 5, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Columbus 6, Vegas 4

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 3

Nashville 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 3, Calgary 0

Tampa Bay 2, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 3, Florida 2, SO

Monday's Games

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.