SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 48 37 9 1 1 76 169 102 Knoxville 48 35 9 2 2 74 184 114 Peoria 46 33 6 3 4 73 177 95 Fayetteville 46 32 13 1 0 65 160 114 Quad City 49 28 13 4 4 64 166 137 Pensacola 45 24 15 5 1 54 159 138 Evansville 47 24 22 1 0 49 133 126 Roanoke 47 18 22 3 4 43 142 154 Birmingham 47 14 27 5 1 34 115 164 Macon 44 8 32 1 3 20 94 202 Vermilion County 47 4 38 5 0 13 69 222

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.