SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/14 22:09
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 48 37 9 1 1 76 169 102
Knoxville 48 35 9 2 2 74 184 114
Peoria 46 33 6 3 4 73 177 95
Fayetteville 46 32 13 1 0 65 160 114
Quad City 49 28 13 4 4 64 166 137
Pensacola 45 24 15 5 1 54 159 138
Evansville 47 24 22 1 0 49 133 126
Roanoke 47 18 22 3 4 43 142 154
Birmingham 47 14 27 5 1 34 115 164
Macon 44 8 32 1 3 20 94 202
Vermilion County 47 4 38 5 0 13 69 222

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.