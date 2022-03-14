All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 2 0 1 7 9 4 Philadelphia 2 0 1 7 5 2 New York 2 1 0 6 7 3 D.C. United 2 1 0 6 4 2 Atlanta 2 1 0 6 5 5 Chicago 1 0 2 5 2 0 New York City FC 1 1 1 4 4 2 Orlando City 1 1 1 4 3 2 New England 1 1 1 4 5 5 Cincinnati 1 2 0 3 2 7 Toronto FC 0 2 1 1 3 7 Inter Miami CF 0 2 1 1 1 7 Charlotte FC 0 3 0 0 1 6 CF Montréal 0 3 0 0 2 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 2 0 1 7 6 1 Real Salt Lake 2 0 1 7 4 2 Austin FC 2 1 0 6 10 2 Colorado 2 1 0 6 5 3 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 4 3 Portland 1 0 2 5 4 3 Minnesota United 1 0 2 5 3 2 FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 3 2 Houston 1 1 1 4 2 2 Nashville 1 1 1 4 2 3 Seattle 1 2 0 3 3 4 Sporting Kansas City 1 2 0 3 2 5 San Jose 0 2 1 1 4 8 Vancouver 0 2 1 1 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, March 6

Austin FC 5, Miami 1

Portland 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Saturday, March 12

New York City FC 4, CF Montréal 1

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Miami 0

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 2

Houston 2, Vancouver 1

Chicago 2, D.C. United 0

Real Salt Lake 3, New England 2

Cincinnati 2, Orlando City 1

Philadelphia 2, San Jose 0

FC Dallas 2, Nashville 0

Colorado 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Portland 1, Austin FC 0

Sunday, March 13

Atlanta 2, Charlotte FC 1

Minnesota 1, New York 0

Saturday, March 19

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

New England at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

Columbus at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.