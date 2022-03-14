|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|28
|22
|3
|3
|68
|18
|69
|Liverpool
|28
|20
|6
|2
|73
|20
|66
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57
|19
|59
|Arsenal
|26
|16
|3
|7
|43
|29
|51
|Man United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|40
|50
|West Ham
|29
|14
|6
|9
|48
|36
|48
|Wolverhampton
|29
|14
|4
|11
|29
|23
|46
|Tottenham
|27
|14
|3
|10
|42
|35
|45
|Aston Villa
|28
|11
|3
|14
|41
|39
|36
|Southampton
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36
|45
|35
|Crystal Palace
|28
|7
|12
|9
|39
|38
|33
|Leicester
|26
|9
|6
|11
|40
|45
|33
|Brighton
|28
|7
|12
|9
|26
|34
|33
|Newcastle
|28
|7
|10
|11
|32
|48
|31
|Brentford
|29
|8
|6
|15
|32
|45
|30
|Leeds
|29
|6
|8
|15
|31
|65
|26
|Everton
|26
|6
|4
|16
|28
|47
|22
|Watford
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29
|55
|22
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22
|38
|21
|Norwich
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18
|63
|17
___
Watford 2, Arsenal 3
Man City 4, Man United 1
Tottenham 5, Everton 0
Norwich 1, Chelsea 3
Wolverhampton 4, Watford 0
Southampton 1, Newcastle 2
Leeds 0, Aston Villa 3
Brighton 0, Liverpool 2
Brentford 2, Burnley 0
Man United 3, Tottenham 2
Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0
Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Leeds 2, Norwich 1
Southampton 1, Watford 2
West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1
Arsenal 2, Leicester 0
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 4 p.m.
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 3:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 4:15 p.m.
Everton vs. Newcastle, 3:45 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 4 p.m.
Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd
Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd
Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|36
|23
|8
|5
|90
|31
|77
|Bournemouth
|34
|19
|8
|7
|55
|30
|65
|Huddersfield
|37
|17
|12
|8
|51
|38
|63
|QPR
|36
|17
|8
|11
|52
|42
|59
|Blackburn
|37
|16
|10
|11
|46
|37
|58
|Sheffield United
|36
|16
|9
|11
|50
|40
|57
|Luton Town
|36
|16
|9
|11
|49
|41
|57
|Middlesbrough
|36
|16
|8
|12
|46
|40
|56
|Nottingham Forest
|35
|15
|10
|10
|50
|34
|55
|Coventry
|36
|15
|9
|12
|48
|43
|54
|Millwall
|36
|14
|12
|10
|37
|34
|54
|Blackpool
|36
|14
|9
|13
|42
|41
|51
|Preston
|37
|12
|15
|10
|40
|40
|51
|West Brom
|36
|13
|11
|12
|39
|34
|50
|Stoke
|36
|12
|10
|14
|45
|42
|46
|Swansea
|35
|12
|8
|15
|38
|50
|44
|Cardiff
|37
|12
|7
|18
|43
|55
|43
|Bristol City
|37
|12
|7
|18
|47
|65
|43
|Birmingham
|37
|10
|11
|16
|42
|56
|41
|Hull
|37
|10
|8
|19
|30
|41
|38
|Reading
|36
|10
|5
|21
|42
|72
|29
|Barnsley
|36
|5
|10
|21
|26
|52
|25
|Derby
|37
|11
|12
|14
|36
|41
|24
|Peterborough
|36
|5
|8
|23
|27
|72
|23
___
Sheffield United 4, Middlesbrough 1
Coventry 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 1, Fulham 5
Bournemouth 1, Peterborough 1
Barnsley 1, Stoke 1
Blackburn 0, Millwall 0
West Brom 2, Huddersfield 2
Barnsley 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 0, Hull 0
Blackburn 0, Bristol City 1
Blackpool 1, Swansea 0
Bournemouth 2, Derby 0
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Coventry 4, Sheffield United 1
Millwall 0, Middlesbrough 0
Nottingham Forest 4, Reading 0
Peterborough 2, Stoke 2
Luton Town 1, QPR 2
Barnsley vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Fulham, 4 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Hull, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Coventry, 8:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Barnsley, 8:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Hull vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 11 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m. ppd
QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|62
|21
|77
|Wigan
|35
|22
|7
|6
|60
|33
|73
|Milton Keynes Dons
|38
|21
|10
|7
|63
|38
|73
|Oxford United
|38
|20
|8
|10
|73
|48
|68
|Sunderland
|38
|19
|9
|10
|66
|48
|66
|Plymouth
|36
|19
|8
|9
|59
|39
|65
|Sheffield Wednesday
|36
|18
|10
|8
|59
|40
|64
|Wycombe
|37
|17
|11
|9
|61
|47
|62
|Ipswich
|38
|16
|12
|10
|57
|39
|60
|Portsmouth
|36
|16
|10
|10
|53
|38
|58
|Bolton
|38
|16
|7
|15
|59
|49
|55
|Accrington Stanley
|36
|14
|7
|15
|46
|58
|49
|Cheltenham
|37
|11
|14
|12
|52
|60
|47
|Burton Albion
|38
|13
|8
|17
|48
|58
|47
|Cambridge United
|37
|11
|12
|14
|46
|58
|45
|Lincoln
|36
|11
|8
|17
|42
|49
|41
|Charlton
|36
|11
|7
|18
|42
|49
|40
|Shrewsbury
|37
|9
|12
|16
|32
|37
|39
|Fleetwood Town
|36
|7
|12
|17
|50
|66
|33
|AFC Wimbledon
|37
|6
|15
|16
|39
|58
|33
|Gillingham
|37
|7
|12
|18
|29
|58
|33
|Morecambe
|37
|7
|11
|19
|46
|70
|32
|Doncaster
|38
|8
|5
|25
|28
|73
|29
|Crewe
|37
|6
|7
|24
|30
|68
|25
___
Ipswich 2, Lincoln 0
Plymouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 0
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Cheltenham 1
Sunderland 3, Fleetwood Town 1
Crewe 1, Portsmouth 3
Bolton 1, Morecambe 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Lincoln 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 1
Bolton 0, Plymouth 1
Burton Albion 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Doncaster 0, Gillingham 1
Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wigan 1
Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 3
Sheffield Wednesday 6, Cambridge United 0
Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 2
Sunderland 2, Crewe 0
Wycombe 0, Rotherham 0
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 3:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Gillingham, 3:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 3:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bolton, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Wigan vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|35
|19
|11
|5
|64
|31
|68
|Northampton
|36
|17
|9
|10
|43
|31
|60
|Newport County
|36
|16
|11
|9
|58
|45
|59
|Tranmere
|36
|17
|8
|11
|41
|32
|59
|Exeter
|34
|15
|13
|6
|50
|34
|58
|Swindon
|36
|16
|10
|10
|59
|44
|58
|Sutton United
|35
|16
|9
|10
|53
|40
|57
|Bristol Rovers
|36
|16
|9
|11
|51
|42
|57
|Mansfield Town
|33
|16
|8
|9
|46
|37
|56
|Port Vale
|34
|14
|11
|9
|50
|34
|53
|Salford
|34
|13
|10
|11
|38
|31
|49
|Hartlepool
|35
|13
|9
|13
|36
|44
|48
|Crawley Town
|35
|12
|9
|14
|43
|50
|45
|Harrogate Town
|35
|11
|10
|14
|52
|55
|43
|Bradford
|36
|10
|13
|13
|40
|45
|43
|Walsall
|36
|11
|10
|15
|38
|47
|43
|Carlisle
|35
|10
|10
|15
|30
|47
|40
|Rochdale
|34
|8
|15
|11
|39
|45
|39
|Colchester
|36
|9
|12
|15
|36
|50
|39
|Leyton Orient
|34
|7
|15
|12
|42
|36
|36
|Barrow
|35
|7
|13
|15
|31
|41
|34
|Stevenage
|36
|7
|13
|16
|32
|56
|34
|Oldham
|34
|7
|10
|17
|34
|52
|31
|Scunthorpe
|36
|4
|12
|20
|25
|62
|24
___
Exeter 3, Swindon 1
Crawley Town 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Tranmere 3, Mansfield Town 2
Bristol Rovers 3, Harrogate Town 0
Carlisle 2, Northampton 1
Exeter 0, Salford 0
Forest Green 0, Bradford 2
Port Vale 4, Crawley Town 1
Rochdale 0, Barrow 0
Scunthorpe 1, Colchester 3
Stevenage 0, Newport County 2
Swindon 1, Oldham 0
Walsall 1, Sutton United 0
Hartlepool 0, Leyton Orient 0
Bristol Rovers vs. Colchester, 3:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Newport County, 3:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Crawley Town, 3:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Leyton Orient, 3:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Salford, 3:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Barrow, 3:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Northampton, 3:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 3:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Oldham, 3:45 p.m.