NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA m-Carolina 59 41 13 5 87 198 139 a-Florida 59 40 13 6 86 245 173 a-Tampa Bay 59 38 15 6 82 200 171 m-Pittsburgh 60 36 15 9 81 197 160 m-N.Y. Rangers 59 37 17 5 79 180 154 a-Toronto 59 37 17 5 79 219 181 Boston 59 36 18 5 77 180 160 Washington 60 32 18 10 74 197 169 Columbus 60 30 27 3 63 199 222 N.Y. Islanders 56 24 24 8 56 152 157 Detroit 59 24 28 7 55 170 221 New Jersey 59 22 32 5 49 179 208 Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212 Ottawa 58 21 32 5 47 154 189 Philadelphia 59 18 30 11 47 148 206 Montreal 59 16 35 8 40 147 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 60 42 13 5 89 233 170 p-Calgary 59 36 16 7 79 204 143 c-St. Louis 59 34 17 8 76 211 165 p-Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 178 173 c-Minnesota 58 34 20 4 72 218 193 Nashville 59 34 21 4 72 190 166 p-Edmonton 59 32 23 4 68 193 187 Vegas 61 32 25 4 68 192 183 Dallas 57 32 22 3 67 170 169 Vancouver 60 29 24 7 65 173 174 Winnipeg 60 27 23 10 64 182 187 Anaheim 62 27 25 10 64 180 197 San Jose 58 26 25 7 59 154 182 Chicago 60 22 30 8 52 161 208 Seattle 61 18 37 6 42 159 220 Arizona 58 18 36 4 40 148 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Carolina 2

Buffalo 5, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Columbus 6, Vegas 4

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 3

Nashville 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 3, Calgary 0

Tampa Bay 2, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 3, Florida 2, SO

Monday's Games

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.