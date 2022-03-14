Alexa
German finance chief wants measures to curb fuel price hike

By Associated Press
2022/03/14 21:14
A gas station shows record fuel prices in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Super Plus petrol is sold for 2,36 Euro (2,57 US$) per liter,...

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's finance minister proposed a “crisis discount” Monday to dampen the impact of recent fuel price hikes due to the war in Ukraine.

The fuel subsidy proposed by Finance Minister Christian Lindner could see gas prices cut by more than 0.2 euros per liter (about $.08 a gallon), German media reported.

“The state mustn't leave citizens and businesses alone with rising prices,” said Lindner.

He said the measure has yet to be agreed by the three-party governing coalition, but he hoped Cabinet could approve it as part of a broader package Wednesday. Opposition parties have called for a temporary reduction in fuel taxes, which Lindner rejected.

Members of the environmentalist Green party in the German government, meanwhile, have proposed introducing a speed limit on the country's highways to curb fuel use. A spokesman for the environment ministry, Christopher Stolzenberg, said a speed limit was “good for protecting the climate, protecting resources and safety on the road.”

“Whether this is something that we will tackle next is ... being discussed,” he said.

Lindner declined to comment on proposals for a speed limit, which his party, the Free Democrats, have previously opposed.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Updated : 2022-03-14 23:28 GMT+08:00

