Adiponitrile Market Size 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The global adiponitrile market size is expected to reach USD 14.04 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report Adiponitrile Market – By Application (Electrolyte Solution, Nylon Synthesis, Hexamethylene Diisocyanate); By Production Method (Electrochemical Hydrodimerization of Acrylonitrile, Hydrocyanation of Butadiene); By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The demand for adiponitrile is expected to increase during the forecast period from the automotive and textile industries. Rising use in the development of personal care products and increasing use in the production of nylon 66 is boosting the market growth. Rising industrialization, growing urbanization, and increasing environmental concerns further drive the growth of the market of adiponitrile.

The wide use of nylon 66 in applications such as electronics, automotive, packaging, construction, and consumer goods owing to properties such as high strength, greater abrasion and wear resistance, fuel and oil resistance, electrical insulating properties, and fatigue resistance has significantly increased the demand for adiponitrile across the globe.

The demand for the production of adiponitrile through hydrocyanation of butadiene is high. This method is increasingly being adopted by market players owing to its affordable price, mass production, and high efficiency. The nylon synthesis segment dominated the global market for adiponitrile in 2020. Nylon is used in the automotive sector for the manufacturing of bearings, slides, door handles, door & window stops among others. Other applications of nylon include tires and conveyor belts, coated fabrics, furnishings, floor coverings, and weaving among others.

Adiponitrile is used in diverse industries such as automotive, chemical, textile, healthcare, electronics, personal care, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the highest share in 2020. The increasing application of nylon 66 for the manufacturing of bearings, gears, bushes, and coatings owing to its high mechanical strength, low cost, wear resistance, and stability has increased the demand for adiponitrile.

Factors such as the growing automotive industry, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and rising need for modernization of vehicles boost the growth of the adiponitrile in the automotive industry. Rising urbanization, technological advancements, and an increase in the sale of passenger vehicles have resulted in increased applications of adiponitrile.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Rising industrial growth, urbanization, and growth in the automotive sector support market growth in this region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, and South Korea to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

There has been increasing demand for adiponitrile from industries such as construction, chemical, and healthcare, thereby driving the growth of the market for adiponitrile in Asia Pacific. Increasing penetration of passenger vehicles coupled with rising awareness regarding the adoption of electric vehicles fuels the market growth in this region.

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include Asahi Kasei Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Butachimie, Acros Organics B.V.B.A., Tokyo Chemical Industry, Merck & Co., Inc., BASF, Ascend Performance Materials, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Kishida Chemical Co., Ltd, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp, DuPont, Invista, and Shandong Runxing Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Segmentation:

Adiponitrile, Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Electrolyte Solution

Hexamethylene Diisocyanate

Nylon Synthesis

Others

Adiponitrile, Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Electrochemical Hydrodimerization of Acrylonitrile

Hydrocyanation of Butadiene

Others

Adiponitrile, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Healthcare

Electronics

Automotive

Chemical

Textile

Personal Care

Others

Adiponitrile, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

