Barrier Systems Market Trends 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

The global barrier systems market size is expected to reach USD 28.73 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Barrier Systems Market – By Operation (Passive, Active); By Technology (Token Reader Technology, Biometric Systems, Turnstile, Perimeter Security Systems & Alarms); By Type (Flexible, Semi-Rigid, Rigid); By Access Control; By End-Use; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The increasing investments in infrastructure development coupled with growth in the automotive sector drive the growth of the market. Increasing occurrences of road accidents have encouraged governments to develop road networks and install barrier technologies for efficient traffic management and improved road safety. The significant growth in transportation sectors and growing applications in the commercial and industrial sectors have resulted in the growth of the market.

The demand for active products is expected to increase during the forecast period. Active products are manually, or mechanically operated systems equipped with movable parts for the passage of traffic. Active products offer protection by securing an environment and permitting movement only when required. Active systems such as drop arms, slide gates, vertical lift, wedge, and swing gates are installed at critical vehicle access control points or other entry locations to prevent unauthorized access.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flexible, semi-rigid, and rigid. Flexible barrier systems consist of several wire cables supported by steel posts. The ropes are responsible for the guidance of vehicles along the barrier while the posts slow down the vehicles by absorbing their kinetic energy. These systems are designed to minimize the impact of crashes by smoothly redirecting the vehicles.

The demand for biometric-based barrier products is expected to increase during the forecast period. Biometric-based products can provide high identification accuracy and a superior level of security. Biometric-based barrier systems offer advantages such as time efficiency, ease of use, harder to falsify, cost efficiency, reliability, and privacy. Biometric-based barrier products are increasingly being used in banks and financial institutions, government organizations, and other areas requiring a high level of security.

Crash barrier products accounted for a major share of the global market in 2020. These products are installed for enhanced safety on roads and highways to prevent accidents and the impact associated with them. Governments across the globe are investing in safer road infrastructure and integrating advanced technologies to redirect vehicles and decrease the severity of vehicle impacts.

The transportation segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. An increasing number of road accidents, a greater need to manage traffic, and enhance commuter experience are some factors attributing to the market growth. The products offer control access to transportation infrastructures such as tunnels, bridges, and roadways and also enable control of gates and others remotely.

These products are developed to prevent the crashing of out-of-control vehicles and reduce crash severity. The increasing penetration of passenger vehicles, rising investments in the development of transport infrastructure, the introduction of stringent road safety regulations, and the development of smart cities are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for the product in Asia Pacific is expected to significantly increase during the forecast period. Growing penetration of vehicles, rising occurrence of accidents, and greater need for efficient traffic management drive the market growth in the region. Significant investments in infrastructure development and growth in the construction and real estate sectors have increased the adoption of the product. Rising demand from commercial and industrial sectors is expected to provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Major Players:

Vendors in the global market are expanding their geographical presence and product portfolios to strengthen their presence. The developing nations of Asia-Pacific would provide significant growth opportunities in the market. Some of the major market participants include Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, Trinity Industries, Inc., Bekaert SA, Delta Scientific Corporation, A-Safe, ATG Access Ltd, BBS Barriers, Tata Steel Limited, Automatic Systems, Inc., Avon Barrier, Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, and FutureNet Group.

Segmentation:

Barrier Systems, Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Passive

Active

Barrier Systems, Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Flexible

Semi-Rigid

Rigid

Barrier Systems, Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Biometric Systems

Perimeter Security Systems & Alarms

Turnstile

Token Reader

Others

Barrier Systems, Access Control Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Crash Barrier Systems

Fences

Drop Arms

Bollards

Others

Barrier Systems, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Transportation

Commercial

Military & Defense

Industrial

Petrochemical

Others

Barrier Systems, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC107

