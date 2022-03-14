Alexa
Bio-based Epoxy Resins Market Size, Growth Statistics 2022 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, SWOT Analysis, and Recovery, Forthcoming s, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2030

By Report Ocean
2022/03/14 13:07

The global bio-based epoxy resins market expected to reach USD 120.0 million by 2027, according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Bio-based Epoxy Resins Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Ingredient (Vegetable, Glycerol, Canola, Hemp, Soyabean Oil, Plant Oils, Others); By Application (Coatings, Electronics, Adhesives, Food Industry, Composites, Others); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global bio-based epoxy resins industry is driven by strong government intent towards decreasing carbon footprint, abundant natural feedstock in the emerging nations, and innovations in the epoxy resin systems. Moreover, the growth outlook in various end-use industries also boosting the sales of bio-based epoxies.

The global bio-based epoxy resins industry is fragmented based on ingredient, application, and region. In terms of ingredient, the market for bio-based epoxy resins is segmented into vegetable, glycerol, canola, hemp, soya bean oil, plant oils, and others. The market segment is further divided into coatings, electronics, adhesives, food industry, composites, and others.

Segment Highlights:

The plant oils segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global bio-based epoxy resins industry owing to its wide availability as a feedstock or raw material. However, the soyabean oil market segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the electronics market segment is expected to account for a significant share in 2027. This can be attributed to the use of bio-based epoxy resins in several electronic components as they require high thermal conductivity, low cross-reactivity, and higher efficiency.
North America’s bio-based epoxy resins industry accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenue in 2019. Key market factors responsible include forward product integration by ingredient and chemicals companies. Moreover, the expertise and technical know-how by the enterprises also favoring its market growth.
The major bio-based epoxy resins industry players include Entropy Resins (acquired by Gougeon Brothers Inc.), Specific Polymers, Wessex Resins, and Stahl Holdings B.V. These companies together account for a significant market share.
List of Key Players

Kukdo Chemical
Bitrez Ltd
Sicomin Epoxy Systems
Huntsman Corporation
Entropy Resins (acquired by Gougeon Brothers Inc.)
ALPAS
Chang Chun Group
Nagase ChemteX Corporation
LEUNAHarze GmbH
Spolchemie
Specific Polymers
Stahl Holdings B.V.
Wessex Resins
Others

The bio-based epoxy resins market report on the basis of ingredient, application, and region:

Bio-based Epoxy Resins, Ingredient Outlook

Vegetable
Glycerol
Canola
Hemp
Soyabean Oil
Plant Oils
Others
Bio-based Epoxy Resins, Application Outlook

Coatings
Electronics
Adhesives
Food Industry
Composites
Others
Bio-based Epoxy Resins Regional Outlook

North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Austria
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Malaysia
South Korea
Indonesia
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

