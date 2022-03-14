Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/14 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 14, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Decreasing clouds;87;78;WSW;10;81%;42%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;94;72;Sunshine, very hot;97;73;ENE;5;33%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, warmer;50;29;An afternoon shower;47;29;NW;6;47%;40%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;74;67;Increasingly windy;73;61;SE;17;38%;25%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;54;41;Rather cloudy;57;41;SSE;7;64%;26%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and chilly;28;15;Increasing clouds;28;21;N;6;64%;56%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;52;43;Rain and drizzle;48;43;ENE;6;77%;95%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;20;6;Cold, an a.m. flurry;21;3;W;6;77%;56%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;84;61;Sunny and pleasant;87;63;SE;8;50%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;51;37;Mostly sunny;55;38;NE;6;56%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny and nice;73;59;Sunshine and warmer;81;59;ESE;3;52%;5%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;70;48;Winds subsiding;64;40;WNW;16;30%;2%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;92;74;A couple of t-storms;90;75;SSE;4;77%;86%;6

Bangalore, India;Abundant sunshine;91;67;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;ESE;6;32%;1%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;97;83;A t-storm around;93;83;S;9;68%;45%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;58;54;Very windy;62;55;NE;27;82%;13%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;64;41;Sunny and mild;64;41;ENE;5;44%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;55;27;Mostly cloudy;59;39;SSE;4;51%;26%;2

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;54;40;Mostly cloudy;54;36;NNE;4;70%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;65;52;Occasional rain;66;51;ESE;5;80%;93%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;67;A thunderstorm;78;66;SE;5;78%;93%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Plenty of sunshine;56;33;Mostly cloudy;58;44;ESE;11;48%;92%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;55;42;Periods of rain;55;41;ESE;5;66%;92%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;45;28;Rather cloudy;54;29;WSW;8;53%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Abundant sunshine;54;26;Mostly cloudy;58;39;SE;6;50%;77%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;Partly sunny;85;66;NNW;7;66%;4%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;87;65;Mostly cloudy;84;66;NNE;6;42%;60%;13

Busan, South Korea;A few p.m. showers;57;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;65;46;E;7;46%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Cool with some sun;61;45;Breezy in the p.m.;62;47;N;13;38%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, cool;65;58;Turning out cloudy;69;63;SSE;9;63%;2%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;85;65;A little a.m. rain;85;68;SE;4;57%;74%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;95;74;Hazy sunshine;95;75;SSE;7;63%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;38;Some sun returning;47;41;SSE;5;88%;26%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Showers around;88;77;S;6;70%;81%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;45;31;Periods of sun;48;32;WSW;5;85%;17%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;76;64;Hazy and windy;73;63;N;21;73%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;70;45;Partial sunshine;64;43;NE;11;69%;27%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;93;77;Clouds and sun, warm;95;78;NE;11;60%;21%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;90;68;Hazy and very hot;96;71;NW;9;48%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;55;31;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;38;SW;5;26%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very hot;98;67;Hazy sun, very hot;100;69;SSW;5;35%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;S;4;75%;72%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;49;36;A shower in the p.m.;52;41;SW;8;75%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast and mild;63;51;A.M. showers, cloudy;59;52;N;7;68%;100%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;60;52;Occasional rain;57;53;NNE;6;77%;98%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;78;71;Mostly cloudy;82;71;E;5;71%;85%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;84;63;Some sun, pleasant;82;64;NE;4;54%;43%;12

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;81;70;A p.m. shower or two;88;67;S;8;59%;63%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Plenty of sun;47;22;Partly sunny;38;25;ESE;5;81%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;79;Clearing;94;78;SE;8;56%;12%;6

Hong Kong, China;Humid, a p.m. shower;82;65;Sun and some clouds;82;66;E;6;74%;42%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;84;71;Variable cloudiness;84;71;NE;8;57%;33%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;98;72;Hazy sun;97;74;SSE;6;16%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with hazy sun;88;65;Hazy sun, very warm;89;63;N;10;40%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Cold;39;27;Cloudy and chilly;44;31;S;5;72%;8%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;91;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;SW;6;82%;98%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;85;72;Breezy in the p.m.;81;70;NNW;18;51%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;80;61;A t-storm, cooler;70;60;WSW;6;82%;98%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;71;43;Mostly sunny, mild;65;45;SW;5;44%;1%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Very warm;94;71;Breezy in the p.m.;92;71;W;11;53%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy and very warm;82;57;Hazy sun;86;58;WSW;6;46%;2%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy with hazy sun;94;66;Breezy;89;59;N;20;11%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny intervals;42;27;Partial sunshine;46;27;ESE;7;66%;11%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;86;76;A shower;85;76;ENE;13;61%;81%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;91;74;SSW;5;67%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;92;69;Hazy and very warm;96;72;SSW;5;38%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;S;4;76%;75%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of rain;50;37;A couple of showers;47;38;ESE;6;86%;96%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;90;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;SW;7;71%;50%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;78;67;Decreasing clouds;77;66;SSE;9;70%;32%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;57;48;A shower;61;52;NNE;7;76%;94%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;54;40;Periods of sun;58;45;ESE;7;71%;60%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and nice;78;54;Some sun, pleasant;79;55;SE;6;43%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;89;78;Some sun, pleasant;89;78;SSW;8;70%;36%;12

Madrid, Spain;Rain;55;51;Warmer;66;50;ENE;5;53%;23%;2

Male, Maldives;Increasing clouds;90;80;A t-shower in spots;90;81;S;6;60%;64%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;81;74;A thunderstorm;84;74;NE;3;82%;91%;10

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;ESE;5;58%;68%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;79;63;A t-storm around;78;65;W;7;64%;79%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. shower or two;80;52;Rather cloudy;79;47;ESE;6;41%;38%;11

Miami, United States;Rain and drizzle;76;74;A t-storm around;81;75;SE;11;72%;89%;4

Minsk, Belarus;More sun than clouds;44;22;Partly sunny;45;28;ESE;4;69%;2%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;92;78;Breezy in the p.m.;91;78;ENE;14;62%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;77;60;Patchy morning fog;81;64;NNE;8;66%;4%;7

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;38;28;Cloudy;36;29;NNE;0;65%;80%;1

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;39;26;Sunny;33;23;E;4;50%;3%;3

Mumbai, India;Sunny and hot;102;79;Sunny and hot;98;80;N;7;34%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;86;60;Mostly cloudy;86;61;NNE;9;45%;4%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;55;41;Partly sunny, mild;60;45;WSW;6;53%;5%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;38;A morning shower;51;37;N;13;39%;40%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with sunshine;15;-7;Sunny, but cold;15;-4;NE;10;72%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;71;60;Showers around;70;42;N;9;41%;66%;6

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;43;21;Partly sunny;45;28;ENE;4;54%;10%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. snow;38;25;Mostly cloudy;37;28;SSE;5;67%;34%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;92;79;An afternoon shower;91;78;ENE;10;65%;100%;7

Panama City, Panama;A couple of showers;89;75;A stray shower;89;75;NW;9;66%;60%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;78;73;Afternoon showers;83;73;E;7;88%;88%;3

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;59;48;Rain in the morning;60;45;E;4;72%;79%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;82;70;Mostly cloudy;77;67;WSW;9;70%;12%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;Decreasing clouds;94;79;S;7;57%;28%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;NE;12;77%;96%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Abundant sunshine;92;70;An afternoon shower;95;68;S;6;41%;89%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;54;30;Showers around;56;38;NNE;4;77%;99%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain;47;30;Mostly cloudy;53;32;WNW;4;56%;44%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;67;51;A little p.m. rain;68;52;SSE;8;70%;97%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Periods of rain;63;45;A little p.m. rain;63;47;S;7;71%;98%;6

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;89;75;ENE;8;68%;94%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy, rain;42;30;Snow;33;28;SSW;21;65%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;49;26;Partly sunny;48;30;SE;4;63%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;75;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;SSE;7;74%;20%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;89;68;Sunny and hot;95;57;N;9;11%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;64;36;Mostly cloudy;63;38;ENE;7;60%;5%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;34;23;Decreasing clouds;36;26;SE;4;77%;3%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;62;53;A morning shower;63;46;WNW;10;77%;42%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of showers;81;64;A shower in places;82;62;ENE;12;57%;45%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;82;75;Partly sunny, breezy;83;74;E;16;70%;67%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in spots;79;67;A few showers;78;66;NW;7;69%;93%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;79;49;Sunshine, pleasant;78;53;NW;4;24%;7%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, pleasant;88;59;Nice with sunshine;85;58;SW;6;42%;2%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;84;70;A shower in spots;85;69;NNE;7;74%;58%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;An afternoon shower;55;41;Warmer;71;48;NNE;6;63%;44%;3

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;49;47;A passing shower;50;43;SSW;11;76%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon showers;55;36;Mostly cloudy;52;32;WNW;4;56%;2%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;84;54;Partly sunny, warm;73;55;SE;9;51%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;A t-storm around;88;78;E;7;73%;77%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and chilly;46;21;Rather cloudy;53;32;SW;6;42%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;83;74;A shower in places;83;74;E;16;66%;68%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and mild;51;27;Mostly sunny;47;28;SE;6;75%;1%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;72;66;A little a.m. rain;75;66;ESE;11;57%;87%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;81;65;Partly sunny;86;69;ESE;9;61%;26%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Abundant sunshine;46;22;Partly sunny;43;24;SE;4;78%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Downpours;53;44;A little p.m. rain;49;43;WSW;8;91%;86%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little p.m. snow;38;29;A morning flurry;38;27;NW;12;72%;50%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;A shower in spots;64;51;N;5;34%;89%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;56;45;A couple of showers;55;45;NNW;12;49%;66%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;60;33;Partly sunny;62;37;ESE;6;46%;5%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;75;51;A t-storm around;71;52;ENE;5;60%;41%;2

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;42;34;Bit of rain, snow;38;35;WSW;10;85%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;70;55;Breezy in the p.m.;70;50;ESE;14;52%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with clearing;67;56;Rather cloudy, windy;67;55;SE;17;68%;3%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A few p.m. flurries;45;1;Cloudy;22;-14;N;8;53%;40%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;48;44;A couple of showers;52;43;SSE;5;62%;95%;1

Vienna, Austria;Plenty of sunshine;57;31;Mostly cloudy;57;45;SE;8;58%;92%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;97;76;A p.m. t-storm;102;76;NW;6;46%;62%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun, some clouds;45;23;Partly sunny;49;27;ESE;6;62%;1%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine;50;30;Partly sunny;50;36;SE;5;68%;24%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;61;59;Cloudy and windy;63;57;SSE;23;68%;85%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;W;6;35%;2%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;A little snow;39;26;A little snow, cold;35;20;NNE;4;57%;90%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-14 21:56 GMT+08:00

