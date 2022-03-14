Temps to cool off in northern Taiwan on Friday as northeasterly winds arrive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Warm and partly sunny weather will continue until before noon on Thursday (March 17) before giving way to seasonal northeasterly winds that are expected to drop temperatures in northern Taiwan and bring localized rain to the north on Friday.

Central Weather Bureau forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) told CNA that the warm and mostly sunny weather pattern will last until Thursday morning, with local rain along the eastern side of the island and mountainous areas in northern Taiwan.

However, an approaching front and the strengthening of a northeasterly wind system are forecast to impact northern areas from Thursday afternoon, sending temperatures lower by five to eight degrees Celsius on Friday, CWB said.

Clouds will increase across Taiwan from Thursday afternoon, bringing occasional showers to the north and east as well as mountainous areas in the south. Rain is likely to get heavier in the north, making it a far cry from the good weather in recent days, the weather forecaster said.

The northeasterly winds will weaken from Saturday to next Monday, and high temperatures will return to between 28 and 30 degrees for the northern half of the country, with short rain expected in the north and the east as well as mountainous areas in the central region of the country, Huang said.