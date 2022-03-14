Taiwan’s ASUS to halt shipments to Russia after backlash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan electronics giant Asustek Computer Inc., the manufacturer of ASUS products, signaled on Monday (March 14) it will cease shipping goods to Russia amid mounting pressure from the public.

ASUS said in a statement on Twitter that the company is concerned about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine and will abide by international regulations. The situation has “created an effective standstill of shipments to the Russian market,” it noted, given challenges from logistics to banking services.

The computer maker added that it will donate NT$30 million (US$1.05 million) to the Disaster Relief Foundation, which has raised over NT$600 million in funds for the Ukraine cause.

The move follows a request by Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Thursday (March 10) for ASUS and a host of prominent businesses to stop providing their products to Russia. The official addressed ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) directly in an open letter that urged the company to “end any relationships and stop doing business in the Russian Federation.”

ASUS has kept mum since the plea was made, which has enraged the Taiwanese public. Many have taken to the company’s social media to vent their anger for its inaction and threatened a boycott if it doesn’t join the ranks of companies imposing sanctions on Russia.