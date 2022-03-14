Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ashwin leads India to victory over Sri Lanka in 2nd test

By Associated Press
2022/03/14 20:47
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and ...
India's Virat Kohli, left, and Ravindra Jadeja share a light moment during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka ...
India's Virat Kohli, right, and Ravindra Jadeja share a light moment during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka...

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and ...

India's Virat Kohli, left, and Ravindra Jadeja share a light moment during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka ...

India's Virat Kohli, right, and Ravindra Jadeja share a light moment during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka...

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah shared seven wickets as India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the pink-ball second test to seal a 2-0 series victory on Monday.

Chasing 447 to win on the third day, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 208 after tea. Skipper Dimuth Karunarante provided the lone resistance with his 14th test century.

Off-spinner Ashwin finished with 4-55, paceman Bumrah took 3-23 to add to his five-wicket haul in the first innings, and Axar Patel picked up 2-37.

Karunaratne (107) batted defiantly on a tough pitch, hitting 15 fours in 174 deliveries as he became the first player to score a century in the fourth innings of a day-night test.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-14 21:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
"