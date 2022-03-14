Ashwin leads India to victory over Sri Lanka in 2nd test

India's Virat Kohli, right, and Ravindra Jadeja share a light moment during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka... India's Virat Kohli, right, and Ravindra Jadeja share a light moment during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and ... India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah shared seven wickets as India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the pink-ball second test to seal a 2-0 series victory on Monday.

Chasing 447 to win on the third day, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 208 after tea. Skipper Dimuth Karunarante provided the lone resistance with his 14th test century.

Off-spinner Ashwin finished with 4-55, paceman Bumrah took 3-23 to add to his five-wicket haul in the first innings, and Axar Patel picked up 2-37.

Karunaratne (107) batted defiantly on a tough pitch, hitting 15 fours in 174 deliveries as he became the first player to score a century in the fourth innings of a day-night test.

