France lifts COVID-19 rules on unvaccinated, mask wearing

By Associated Press
2022/03/14 18:54
FILE - Police officers patrol on the empty Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, on March 17, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macro...

PARIS (AP) — France lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, abolishing the need to wear face masks in most settings and allowing people who aren’t vaccinated back into restaurants, sports arenas and other venues.

The move had been announced earlier this month by the French government based on assessments of the improving situation in hospitals and following weeks of a steady decline in infections. It comes less than a month before the first round of the presidential election scheduled on April 10.

But in recent days, the number of new infections has started increasing again, raising concerns from some scientists it may be too soon to lift restrictions. The number of new infections have reached more than 60,000 based on a seven-day average, up from about 50,000 a week before.

Starting from Monday, people aren't required anymore to show proof of vaccination to enter places like restaurants and bars, cinemas, theaters, fairs and to use interregional transport. The so-called vaccine pass had taken effect at the end of January.

In hospitals and nursing homes, unvaccinated people must provide a recent negative test or proof of recent recovery to enter.

Wearing masks are no longer required in schools, businesses and offices. They remain mandatory on public transportation and at hospitals and other health facilities. More than 92% of people age 12 and older are fully vaccinated in France, which has a population of 67 million.

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Updated : 2022-03-14 20:25 GMT+08:00

