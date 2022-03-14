Bio-based Epoxy Resins Market Challenges 2022: Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global bio-based epoxy resins market expected to reach USD 120.0 million by 2027, according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Bio-based Epoxy Resins Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Ingredient (Vegetable, Glycerol, Canola, Hemp, Soyabean Oil, Plant Oils, Others); By Application (Coatings, Electronics, Adhesives, Food Industry, Composites, Others); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global bio-based epoxy resins industry is driven by strong government intent towards decreasing carbon footprint, abundant natural feedstock in the emerging nations, and innovations in the epoxy resin systems. Moreover, the growth outlook in various end-use industries also boosting the sales of bio-based epoxies.

The global bio-based epoxy resins industry is fragmented based on ingredient, application, and region. In terms of ingredient, the market for bio-based epoxy resins is segmented into vegetable, glycerol, canola, hemp, soya bean oil, plant oils, and others. The market segment is further divided into coatings, electronics, adhesives, food industry, composites, and others.

Segment Highlights:

The plant oils segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global bio-based epoxy resins industry owing to its wide availability as a feedstock or raw material. However, the soyabean oil market segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the electronics market segment is expected to account for a significant share in 2027. This can be attributed to the use of bio-based epoxy resins in several electronic components as they require high thermal conductivity, low cross-reactivity, and higher efficiency.

North America’s bio-based epoxy resins industry accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenue in 2019. Key market factors responsible include forward product integration by ingredient and chemicals companies. Moreover, the expertise and technical know-how by the enterprises also favoring its market growth.

The major bio-based epoxy resins industry players include Entropy Resins (acquired by Gougeon Brothers Inc.), Specific Polymers, Wessex Resins, and Stahl Holdings B.V. These companies together account for a significant market share.

List of Key Players

Kukdo Chemical

Bitrez Ltd

Sicomin Epoxy Systems

Huntsman Corporation

Entropy Resins (acquired by Gougeon Brothers Inc.)

ALPAS

Chang Chun Group

Nagase ChemteX Corporation

LEUNAHarze GmbH

Spolchemie

Specific Polymers

Stahl Holdings B.V.

Wessex Resins

Others

The bio-based epoxy resins market report on the basis of ingredient, application, and region:

Bio-based Epoxy Resins, Ingredient Outlook

Vegetable

Glycerol

Canola

Hemp

Soyabean Oil

Plant Oils

Others

Bio-based Epoxy Resins, Application Outlook

Coatings

Electronics

Adhesives

Food Industry

Composites

Others

Bio-based Epoxy Resins Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

