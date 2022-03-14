Mammography Workstation Market 2022 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

The global mammography workstation market is expected to reach USD 225.0 million by 2028 according to a new study published by Report Ocean. The report “Mammography Workstation Market Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Modality (Multimodal, Standalone); By Application (Diagnostic Screening, Advance Imaging, Clinical Review); By End-Use (Hospitals, Breast Care Centers, Academia), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global mammography workstation industry is projected to grow, owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer, growing awareness among women of early diagnosis, and technological advancements in breast cancer detection systems. Early-onset of breast cancer is primarily attributed to the faulty hereditary gene BRCA, coupled with faulty diet, lifestyle, and hormonal imbalances.

The global mammography workstation industry is fragmented based on modality, application, end-use, and region. In terms of modality, the mammography workstation industry is segmented into multimodal, and standalone. The mammography workstation industry application segment is further divided into diagnostic screening, advanced imaging, and clinical review. In terms of end-use, the mammography workstation industry is segmented into hospitals, breast care centers, and academia.

Segment Highlights

Multi-modal market segment accounted for majority of the revenue share of mammography workstation industry owing to its high efficiency and product availability. The segment held over 60% of the market share in 2020. However, standalone segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the diagnostic screening market segment of mammography workstation industry accounted for over 35% of the revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness substantial market growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the several government-funded breast screening programs.

North America market accounted for over 45% of the global mammography workstation industry revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness at a significant market growth over the forecast period. Research and funding for breast cancer, awareness among women, and employed female population with high disposable income are increasing the adoption of such systems.

The major market players operating in the industry include Hologic, Fujifilm, and Siemens Healthcare and together held a significant market share in 2020

List of Key Players

Hologic

Fujifilm

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Modi Medicare

aycan Medical Systems, LLC

MILLENSYS

Trivitron Healthcare

Others

The analyst has segmented the mammography workstation market report on the basis of modality, application, end-use, and region

Mammography Workstation, Modality Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Multimodal

Standalone

Mammography Workstation, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Diagnostic screening

Advanced imaging

Clinical review

Mammography Workstation, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Breast care centers

Academia

Mammography Workstation, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

